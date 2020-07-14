Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/14/2020

As this off-season drags on and we have less and less to talk about but at least know who should be on the Miami Dolphins roster when camp kicks off and what the final roster should look like give a few players it leaves us with guesses and predictions. So tonight is one of those predict this kind of posts.

Instead of the Phinsider Question Of The Day being one question tonight’s question will be who do you think on this Dolphins revamped defense will lead in each of the following categories?

Sacks

Tackles

Tackles For A Loss

Interceptions

Passes Defended

Defensive touchdowns

Safeties

Forced Fumbles

Recovered Fumbles

