Miami Dolphins Week 5 preview: San Francisco 49ers

A week after the Miami Dolphins host the Seattle Seahawks on a west-to-east-coast trip, Miami makes a similar trip the other direction as they head to California to face the San Francisco 49ers. The third-longest road trip in the NFL (trailing the Seattle/Miami and Boston/Los Angeles trips), the Dolphins will be facing the NFC representative in last year’s Super Bowl. Not exactly an easy task.

The 49ers are going to be looking to avenge their loss in the Super Bowl last year, which means they will be looking to torch the regular season and put themselves in position to win the title this season. The Dolphins could run into a buzz-saw in Week 5 as the 49ers find their rhythm and start looking to rack up the wins.

Of course, the Dolphins could also surprise the 49ers. A year after being declared the “worst team in the history of the league” by multiple outlets only to see the Dolphins win five games and be competitive throughout much of the year, the Dolphins have started their rebuild with a bang, adding key players all over the roster. Will it be enough to compete against the NFC’s elite?

Game Information

Week 5

Dolphins at 49ers

Sunday, October 11, 4:05pm ET

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV Coverage: Fox

2020 San Francisco 49ers Free Agency

Signed

Travis Benjamin , WR (1-year, $1.05 million) - from Los Angeles Chargers

, WR (1-year, $1.05 million) - from Los Angeles Chargers Tom Compton , T (1-year, $2.15 million) - from New York Jets

, T (1-year, $2.15 million) - from New York Jets Kerry Hyder , DE (1-year, $1.5 million) - from Dallas Cowboys

, DE (1-year, $1.5 million) - from Dallas Cowboys Jamar Taylor , CB (1-year, $750,000) - from Atlanta Falcons

, CB (1-year, $750,000) - from Atlanta Falcons Joe Walker , LB (1-year, $900,000) - from Arizona Cardinals

Re-Signed

Arik Armstead , DE (5-years, $85 million)

, DE (5-years, $85 million) Ronald Blair, DE (1-year, $1.05 million)

Kendrick Bourne , WR (1-year, $3.3 million - RFA)

, WR (1-year, $3.3 million - RFA) Matt Breida , RB (1-year, $3.3 million - RFA) - Traded

, RB (1-year, $3.3 million - RFA) - Traded Daniel Brunskill , T (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA)

, T (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA) Shon Coleman , T (1-year, $962,500)

, T (1-year, $962,500) Ross Dwelley , TE (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)

, TE (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA) Ben Garland , C (1-year, $2 million)

, C (1-year, $2 million) Dontae Johnson , CB (1-year, $910,000)

, CB (1-year, $910,000) Emmanuel Moseley , CB (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA)

, CB (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA) Nick Mullens (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)

(1-year, $750,000 - ERFA) Jason Verrett , CB (1-year, $887,500)

, CB (1-year, $887,500) Jimmie Ward , S (3-years, $28.5 million)

, S (3-years, $28.5 million) Jeff Wilson , RB (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)

Franchise Tag

None

Lost

Un-Signed FAs

Andrew Lauderdale , OT

, OT Jordan Matthews , WR

, WR Damontre Moore , DE

2020 San Francisco 49ers Trades

DeForest Buckner , DT, traded to Indianapolis Colts for 1st-round pick

, DT, traded to Indianapolis Colts for 1st-round pick Matt Breida , RB, traded to Miami Dolphins for 5th-round pick

, RB, traded to Miami Dolphins for 5th-round pick 2020 5th-round pick and 2021 3rd-round pick traded to Washington for Trent Williams , T

, T Marquise Goodwin , WR, and 6th-round pick traded to Philadelphia Eagles for 6th-round pick

2020 San Francisco 49ers Draft

Pick 14 (1st round) - Javon Kinlaw , DT, South Carolina

, DT, South Carolina Pick 25 (1st round) - Brandon Aiyuk , WR, Arizona State

, WR, Arizona State Pick 153 (5th round) - Colton McKivitz , T, West Virginia

, T, West Virginia Pick 190 (6th round) - Charlie Woerner , TE, Georgia

, TE, Georgia Pick 217 (7th round) - Jauan Jennings , WR, Tennessee

Undrafted Free Agents

DeMarkus Acy , CB, Missouri

, CB, Missouri Darrion Daniels , DL, Nebraska

, DL, Nebraska Chris Finke , WR, Notre Dame

, WR, Notre Dame Jonas Griffith , LB, Indiana State

, LB, Indiana State Chase Harrell , TE, Arkansas

, TE, Arkansas Jamycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

Josh Hokit , FB, Fresno State

, FB, Fresno State Jared Mayden , S, Alabama

, S, Alabama Broc Rutter , QB, North Central

, QB, North Central Salvon Ahmed , RB, Washington

Dolphins-49ers History

All-time record: Dolphins lead 7-5 (regular season)

Super Bowl XIX (1984-1985): Dolphins 16 - 49ers 38

Last meeting: 49ers 24 - Dolphins 31 @ Miami, Week 12, 2016

