Miami Dolphins Week 5 preview: San Francisco 49ers

A week after the Miami Dolphins host the Seattle Seahawks on a west-to-east-coast trip, Miami makes a similar trip the other direction as they head to California to face the San Francisco 49ers. The third-longest road trip in the NFL (trailing the Seattle/Miami and Boston/Los Angeles trips), the Dolphins will be facing the NFC representative in last year’s Super Bowl. Not exactly an easy task.
The 49ers are going to be looking to avenge their loss in the Super Bowl last year, which means they will be looking to torch the regular season and put themselves in position to win the title this season. The Dolphins could run into a buzz-saw in Week 5 as the 49ers find their rhythm and start looking to rack up the wins.
Of course, the Dolphins could also surprise the 49ers. A year after being declared the “worst team in the history of the league” by multiple outlets only to see the Dolphins win five games and be competitive throughout much of the year, the Dolphins have started their rebuild with a bang, adding key players all over the roster. Will it be enough to compete against the NFC’s elite?
Game Information
Week 5
Dolphins at 49ers
Sunday, October 11, 4:05pm ET
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
TV Coverage: Fox
2020 San Francisco 49ers Free Agency
Signed
- Travis Benjamin, WR (1-year, $1.05 million) - from Los Angeles Chargers
- Tom Compton, T (1-year, $2.15 million) - from New York Jets
- Kerry Hyder, DE (1-year, $1.5 million) - from Dallas Cowboys
- Jamar Taylor, CB (1-year, $750,000) - from Atlanta Falcons
- Joe Walker, LB (1-year, $900,000) - from Arizona Cardinals
Re-Signed
- Arik Armstead, DE (5-years, $85 million)
- Ronald Blair, DE (1-year, $1.05 million)
- Kendrick Bourne, WR (1-year, $3.3 million - RFA)
- Matt Breida, RB (1-year, $3.3 million - RFA) - Traded
- Daniel Brunskill, T (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA)
- Shon Coleman, T (1-year, $962,500)
- Ross Dwelley, TE (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)
- Ben Garland, C (1-year, $2 million)
- Dontae Johnson, CB (1-year, $910,000)
- Emmanuel Moseley, CB (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA)
- Nick Mullens (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)
- Jason Verrett, CB (1-year, $887,500)
- Jimmie Ward, S (3-years, $28.5 million)
- Jeff Wilson, RB (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)
- None
Lost
- Sheldon Day, DT (1-year, $1.75 million) - Indianapolis Colts
- Elijah Lee, LB (1-year, $835,000) - Detroit Lions New York Jets
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR (2-years, $16 million) - New Orleans Saints
- Levine Toilolo, TE (2-years, $3.225 million) - New York Giants
- Anthony Zettel, DE (1-year, $1 million) - Minnesota Vikings
Un-Signed FAs
- Andrew Lauderdale, OT
- Jordan Matthews, WR
- Damontre Moore, DE
2020 San Francisco 49ers Trades
- DeForest Buckner, DT, traded to Indianapolis Colts for 1st-round pick
- Matt Breida, RB, traded to Miami Dolphins for 5th-round pick
- 2020 5th-round pick and 2021 3rd-round pick traded to Washington for Trent Williams, T
- Marquise Goodwin, WR, and 6th-round pick traded to Philadelphia Eagles for 6th-round pick
2020 San Francisco 49ers Draft
- Pick 14 (1st round) - Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
- Pick 25 (1st round) - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- Pick 153 (5th round) - Colton McKivitz, T, West Virginia
- Pick 190 (6th round) - Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
- Pick 217 (7th round) - Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
Undrafted Free Agents
- DeMarkus Acy, CB, Missouri
- Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska
- Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame
- Jonas Griffith, LB, Indiana State
- Chase Harrell, TE, Arkansas
- Jamycal Hasty, RB, Baylor
- Josh Hokit, FB, Fresno State
- Jared Mayden, S, Alabama
- Broc Rutter, QB, North Central
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
Dolphins-49ers History
All-time record: Dolphins lead 7-5 (regular season)
Super Bowl XIX (1984-1985): Dolphins 16 - 49ers 38
Last meeting: 49ers 24 - Dolphins 31 @ Miami, Week 12, 2016
More 49ers Information
Team site: Niners Nation
Twitter: @NinersNation