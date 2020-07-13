Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/13/2020

Yesterdays pedestrian question was about NFL logo’s, specifically helmet logo’s and which one you liked the best and why. Today the question will be a lot closer to home. I am sure most of you can remember the uproar over the change to the Miami Dolphins logo back in 2013. That’s right, we have been looking at that horrific (IMO) logo now for 7 years. Oh how time flies when you are still pissed at the selection they made.

Since that time I think most of us have somehow become use to seeing it and maybe even forgot how much we didn’t like it as a fan base in the beginning. So the whole logo change and uniform change got me to thinking. Is it not us, the Miami Dolphins fans that ultimately keep the team, well all teams, but still, its the fans that fuel the NFL and each team. We buy the tickets, pay for parking, buy refreshments and food, buy team swag, watch the games on TV thus driving their ad revenues thus driving the price up that they have to pay the NFL. So why is it that the fans of the NFL seem to have so little say on things that we find somewhat sacred like say a teams logo?

So my probably way far out there Phinsider Question Of The Day is what can us fans do about this if anything? Would a huge petition, maybe something that is online or even handed around at games (if the team would even allow such a thing) make a difference or even make the team take notice? Give me your thoughts, tell me which logo you prefer. Is it an old one or perhaps another rendering that you saw online?

This is the logo I would go with if I were the Dolphins and they want to “update the old look”.