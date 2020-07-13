Dolphins ‘could see’ training camp start pushed back

The Miami Dolphins are set to open training camp next week with rookies reporting to the team’s training facilities. The veterans are then expected to follow a week later, getting the team - and the league - back into action as they prepare for the 2020 season. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the United States - and especially Florida - those plans could be put on hold.

According to a report from the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, the Dolphins have told their players that “everything is up in the air” and they “could see things getting pushed back.” Beasley adds another source told him the start of camp is still scheduled for July 28, but “that could literally pivot on a dime.”

The NFL continues to plan for a full season and are not yet ready to adjust training camps. They are still planning for a two-game preseason, though the NFL Players Association has pushed to have all four of the normal preseason games cancelled. Where Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association are both using a “bubble” format to restart their seasons, the NFL continues to plan for games and travel as scheduled.

Teams are required to hold training camps at their own facilities this year, which is not a change for the Dolphins who use a practice facility in Davie, Florida. There are no inter-team scrimmages allowed this year, however, and no fans are able to attend the practices. The NFL has looked at allowing teams to host fans at the team’s stadium twice during the preseason, but no announcements have been made for that yet.

No announcement has been made about fans being able to attend games this fall, and to what capacity Hard Rock Stadium could be filled.