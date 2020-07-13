A look at the Dolphins top-10 players in Madden 21

Over the next few weeks, EA will be releasing player ratings for their upcoming Madden 21 video game.

Last week, we got our first look at Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose ratings looked much better than expected. Thanks to some digging, we have the ratings for the top-10 players on each team.

Here are the Dolphins top-10 rated players in Madden 21.

There is only one player on the Dolphins roster with superstar abilities, and that is cornerback Byron Jones. His abilities include ‘Deep out zone KO’ and ‘chuck out.’

Tua Tagovailoa also has a hidden ‘star’ development rating, which means he will develop quicker than your average QB prospect.

As always, these ratings are subject to change. And despite there being plenty of issues with Madden in recent weeks, they do an outstanding job of updating the rosters throughout the season.

What are your thoughts on the top-10 players on the Dolphins roster? Which player is too high? Who is too low?

