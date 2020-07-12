Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/12/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a simple one about NFL team logos. Before I ask the actual question I still am not thrilled with the “newish” Miami Dolphins helmet logo but I do not hate it like I did when it was revealed. Is it what I would have chosen, well not in a million years but that’s a discussion for another day, like maybe Monday.

Tonight’s very simple Phinsider Question of the day is which NFL helmet or helmet logo is your favorite and why? It does not need to be the Miami Dolphins just because that’s all of our favorite team, unless of course that is actually your favorite. I have always for some reason though the Texans helmet was the best look and that was long before I lived in this God forsaken town, Houston.

So give us your favorite and don’t forget to tell us why!

