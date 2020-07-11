Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/11/2020

I am not nor will I ever be a sports better. It’s a losers game but somehow there are still people in this world that make a living, a damn good living betting sports. All that aside I did come across an article that stated the Baltimore Ravens were favored to in every single one of their games this season. Every single one! Miami did not fare as well obviously given that we are coming off a year with 5 wins but for us, those of us that watched the team grow as the season went on our hopes are high, especially with the huge infusion of talent.
So tonight’s simple Phinsider Question Of The Day is looking at our schedule, which are wins and which are losses for your Miami Dolphins if you had to give your best guess?
- Sun 09/13 · 1:00 PM EDT @ New England Patriots
- Sun 09/20 · 1:00 PM EDT Vs. Buffalo Bills
- Thu 09/24 · 8:20 PM EDT @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Sun 10/04 · 1:00 PM EDT Vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Sun 10/11 · 4:05 PM EDT @ San Francisco 49ers
- Sun 10/18 · 4:05 PM EDT @ Denver Broncos
- Sun 10/25 · 1:00 PM EDT Vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Sun 11/01 · 1:00 PM EST Vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Sun 11/08 · 4:25 PM EST @ Arizona Cardinals
- Sun 11/15 · 4:05 PM EST Vs. New York Jets
- Sun 11/22 BYE WEEK
- Sun 11/29 · 1:00 PM EST @ New York Jets
- Sun 12/06 · 1:00 PM EST Vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Sun 12/13 · 1:00 PM EST Vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Sun 12/20 · 1:00 PM EST Vs. New England Patriots
- Sun 12/27 TBD @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Sun 01/03 · 1:00 PM EST @ Buffalo Bills
