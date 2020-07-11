Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/11/2020

I am not nor will I ever be a sports better. It’s a losers game but somehow there are still people in this world that make a living, a damn good living betting sports. All that aside I did come across an article that stated the Baltimore Ravens were favored to in every single one of their games this season. Every single one! Miami did not fare as well obviously given that we are coming off a year with 5 wins but for us, those of us that watched the team grow as the season went on our hopes are high, especially with the huge infusion of talent.

So tonight’s simple Phinsider Question Of The Day is looking at our schedule, which are wins and which are losses for your Miami Dolphins if you had to give your best guess?