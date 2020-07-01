Miami Dolphins’ new hype video will have you ready to run through a brick wall

It’s fun to relive the memories of the Miami Dolphins, one of the most historic franchises in the history of professional sports. However, it is hard not be excited about what is coming next for the two-time Super Bowl Champions.

Following an offseason in which General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores revamped the roster, the team released a video that is sure to make you wish it was Sept. 13, when the Dolphins are slated to begin the season against the New England Patriots.

Rated PG | For action and some thematic elements pic.twitter.com/EXrcXwGkhQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 1, 2020

From talking heads raving about Miami’s culture, to highlights of an up-and-coming roster, this video has everything a fan could ask for — which includes plenty of inspiration from Coach Flores.

The Dolphins were aggressive in free agency with the signings of talented defensive players like Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy, but also bolstered the offense with signings of Ereck Flowers, Jordan Howard and Ted Karras.

While the Dolphins weren’t nearly as aggressive in the draft, it is tough not to like Miami’s vision when drafting Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick. The Dolphins weren’t done, though. They continued to work on the offensive line with players like Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt, but also added to an already loaded secondary by drafting Noah Igbinoghene and Brandon Jones.

Despite the season still being two months away and the Dolphins likely another year of growth before being a serious contender in the AFC, it is safe to say we are all counting down the days until the Dolphins take the field for their 2020 campaign.