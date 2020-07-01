NFL preseason schedule updated: 2 games per team

The NFL will cut the preseason from four games to two for 2020, according to a report from Pro Football Talk. The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero adds each team will maintain one home game and one away game in the two-game preseason.

Changes to the preseason have been in discussion for several weeks as the league plans for operations during the coronavirus pandemic. It appears the plan is to cut the first week and the fourth week of the preseason, allowing teams more time to prepare for the regular season after not having in-person offseason training programs this year.

The Miami Dolphins were scheduled to visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the preseason and visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. If the league does intend to keep one-home and one-away game for each team and is looking to cancel Weeks 1 and 4, some adjustment will have to happen to Miami’s schedule, as they were slated to be home for Weeks 2 and 3.

Miami is scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions in preseason Week 2 and 3.

More details on finalizing the preseason schedule are expected over the next few days.