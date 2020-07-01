NFL tells teams no 2020 supplemental draft

The NFL will not hold a 2020 Supplemental Draft, it was reported on Wednesday. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero first reported the cancellation of the event, adding “Under the CBA, the NFL may elect to hold a supplemental draft each year. The matter was discussed with the NFL Management Council Executive Committee, and in light of current conditions, the decision was made not to hold one.”

The supplemental draft is a bid-style event held to allow players who became ineligible for college football after the deadline to declare for the standard NFL Draft to be selected by teams and enter the league. The supplemental draft is held virtually, with teams interested in adding a player informing the league office of the round in which they would like to select the player. The team with the lowest pick “bid” is then awarded the player, but loses the corresponding pick in the next year’s NFL Draft.

The NFL is still planning for training camps and the regular season to happen as scheduled, despite the coronavirus pandemic.