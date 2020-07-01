Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
What the Patriots offense could look like with Cam Newton at QB - Pats Pulpit
Newton could add a different dimension to the Patriots’ attack.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
2020 Jets Draft Pick RB La’Mical Perine - Gang Green Nation
An underrated runner with solid hands
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Plays that defined 2019: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, Wild Card - Buffalo Rumblings
We take a look back at the plays that tell the story of the 2019 season
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
2020 AFC North Positional Rankings: Safety - Baltimore Beatdown
As the dog days of the NFL offseason continue to settle in, each team’s roster is pretty much set with free agency and the draft in the rear view mirror. Therefore, it’s an opportune time to detox...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
5 current Steelers who could end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Behind the Steel Curtain
Examining the Hall of Fame credentials for some of the Steelers veteran players
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
CBS Sports ranks Bengals’ Joe Mixon the 6th-best RB in the NFL - Cincy Jungle
Mixon is finally getting the respect he deserves.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
RB preview: Browns should split utilization of Chubb/Hunt, third stringer up in the air - Dawgs By Nature
Looking at fan expectations for the Browns’ RB position in 2020.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
How Well Have The Texans Historically Drafted Quarterbacks? - Battle Red Blog
From David Carr to Deshaun Watson.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
2020 NFL Draft: Titans UDFA Khaylan Kearse-Thomas Interview - Music City Miracles
The Titans have confirmed the signing of 14 un-drafted free agents, and former Arizona State linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas is among them. Kearse-Thomas was one of two Sun Devils to sign with the...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Should the Jaguars throw their hat in the Jamal Adams ring? - Big Cat Country
Jamal Adams has officially demanded a trade, but should the Jaguars even be interested?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Do you think NFL will have a season? - Stampede Blue
Malcom Jenkins recently said that football is "nonessential" so how do you feel about the possibility of a season?
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos roster review: Quarterback Drew Lock - Mile High Report
Can Lock follow in the footsteps on Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and have a big second-year jump?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts own 16th-best roster in NFL, per PFF - Bolts From The Blue
Middle of the road seems way-too-low for this team, however.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Where does Jon Gruden rank among NFL coaches? - Silver And Black Pride
Raiders’ 11-21 record since his return doesn’t help Gruden’s cause
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
FOX Sports: Patriots were threat to Chiefs before Cam Newton signing - Arrowhead Pride
FOX analyst Emmanuel Acho is ready to say New England can hang with the Chiefs.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants hope Xavier McKinney is finally the answer at free safety - Big Blue View
Can second-round pick stabilize a problem position?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles’ WR DeSean Jackson, rookie QB Jalen Hurts work out in Florida - Bleeding Green Nation
Hurts picked a great teacher.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
A new coaching staff is a clean slate for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis - Blogging The Boys
Cowboys cornerback is looking forward to the changes in Dallas.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins WR Emanuel Hall tears Achilles during workout - Hogs Haven
Washington Redskins WR Emanuel Hall has announced via his Instagram that he tore the Achilles in his left foot last month while working out. Hall was signed to the Redskins practice squad in...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
It doesn’t make sense to use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill, but could he still find the field? - Acme Packing Company
Brett Favre suggested the Packers play Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers together like the Saints do with Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. That doesn’t make sense, but there’s still a path to Love playing in 2020.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Who is the Detroit Lions’ biggest out-of-division rival? - Pride Of Detroit
Sorry to ruin your Tuesday.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Should NFL teams isolate the QB as much as possible this year? - Windy City Gridiron
The staff at WCG has been talking about some COVID-19 related topics in regards to the NFL, so we wanted to share some of what we think with you guys in this next series of round table questions.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Shocker: Pro Football Focus names Harris and Smith NFL’s best safety duo - Daily Norseman
Not Harrison Smith. . .he’s only one guy.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
What makes Jadeveon Clowney a perfect fit for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
With all the rumors around Jadeveon Clowney and the Saints, it’s worth exploring how he would fit in the defense.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons season ticket holder diagnosed with coronavirus: ‘I don’t plan on setting foot in the Benz this season’ - The Falcoholic
What does a Falcons season ticket holder who is still recuperating from the coronavirus think about returning to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers Would You Rather: Front seven edition - Cat Scratch Reader
Which defensive front seven from Panthers history would you want anchoring your defense?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
No need to worry about Shaq Barrett’s latest comments on signing the franchise tag - Bucs Nation
This one is easy.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Which surprise starter could emerge for the 49ers in 2020? - Niners Nation
Bleacher Report likes Kevin Givens’ chances
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Redbirds 50: Ranking the top 50 Cardinals players for 2020 – #1-10 - Revenge of the Birds
Without further ado, here are the top 10 players on this year’s Redbirds 50 list.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf told to stop workouts by NFLPA - Field Gulls
With NFL facilities closed for several months now, some players have gotten creative in an attempt to train and practice on their own and with teammates. Most notably, new Buccaneers quarterback T...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Was Aaron Donald the NFL’s best player of the 2010s? - Turf Show Times
He may not have any competition outside of the quarterbacks
