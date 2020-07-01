Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What the Patriots offense could look like with Cam Newton at QB - Pats Pulpit

Newton could add a different dimension to the Patriots’ attack.





2020 Jets Draft Pick RB La’Mical Perine - Gang Green Nation

An underrated runner with solid hands





Plays that defined 2019: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, Wild Card - Buffalo Rumblings

We take a look back at the plays that tell the story of the 2019 season

AFC NORTH:

2020 AFC North Positional Rankings: Safety - Baltimore Beatdown

As the dog days of the NFL offseason continue to settle in, each team’s roster is pretty much set with free agency and the draft in the rear view mirror. Therefore, it’s an opportune time to detox...





5 current Steelers who could end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Behind the Steel Curtain

Examining the Hall of Fame credentials for some of the Steelers veteran players





CBS Sports ranks Bengals’ Joe Mixon the 6th-best RB in the NFL - Cincy Jungle

Mixon is finally getting the respect he deserves.





RB preview: Browns should split utilization of Chubb/Hunt, third stringer up in the air - Dawgs By Nature

Looking at fan expectations for the Browns’ RB position in 2020.

AFC SOUTH:

How Well Have The Texans Historically Drafted Quarterbacks? - Battle Red Blog

From David Carr to Deshaun Watson.





2020 NFL Draft: Titans UDFA Khaylan Kearse-Thomas Interview - Music City Miracles

The Titans have confirmed the signing of 14 un-drafted free agents, and former Arizona State linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas is among them. Kearse-Thomas was one of two Sun Devils to sign with the...





Should the Jaguars throw their hat in the Jamal Adams ring? - Big Cat Country

Jamal Adams has officially demanded a trade, but should the Jaguars even be interested?





Do you think NFL will have a season? - Stampede Blue

Malcom Jenkins recently said that football is "nonessential" so how do you feel about the possibility of a season?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos roster review: Quarterback Drew Lock - Mile High Report

Can Lock follow in the footsteps on Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and have a big second-year jump?





Chargers News: Bolts own 16th-best roster in NFL, per PFF - Bolts From The Blue

Middle of the road seems way-too-low for this team, however.





Raiders news: Where does Jon Gruden rank among NFL coaches? - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders’ 11-21 record since his return doesn’t help Gruden’s cause





FOX Sports: Patriots were threat to Chiefs before Cam Newton signing - Arrowhead Pride

FOX analyst Emmanuel Acho is ready to say New England can hang with the Chiefs.

NFC EAST:

Giants hope Xavier McKinney is finally the answer at free safety - Big Blue View

Can second-round pick stabilize a problem position?





Eagles’ WR DeSean Jackson, rookie QB Jalen Hurts work out in Florida - Bleeding Green Nation

Hurts picked a great teacher.





A new coaching staff is a clean slate for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys cornerback is looking forward to the changes in Dallas.





Redskins WR Emanuel Hall tears Achilles during workout - Hogs Haven

Washington Redskins WR Emanuel Hall has announced via his Instagram that he tore the Achilles in his left foot last month while working out. Hall was signed to the Redskins practice squad in...

NFC NORTH:

It doesn’t make sense to use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill, but could he still find the field? - Acme Packing Company

Brett Favre suggested the Packers play Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers together like the Saints do with Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. That doesn’t make sense, but there’s still a path to Love playing in 2020.





Who is the Detroit Lions’ biggest out-of-division rival? - Pride Of Detroit

Sorry to ruin your Tuesday.





Should NFL teams isolate the QB as much as possible this year? - Windy City Gridiron

The staff at WCG has been talking about some COVID-19 related topics in regards to the NFL, so we wanted to share some of what we think with you guys in this next series of round table questions.





Shocker: Pro Football Focus names Harris and Smith NFL’s best safety duo - Daily Norseman

Not Harrison Smith. . .he’s only one guy.

NFC SOUTH:

What makes Jadeveon Clowney a perfect fit for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

With all the rumors around Jadeveon Clowney and the Saints, it’s worth exploring how he would fit in the defense.





Falcons season ticket holder diagnosed with coronavirus: ‘I don’t plan on setting foot in the Benz this season’ - The Falcoholic

What does a Falcons season ticket holder who is still recuperating from the coronavirus think about returning to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium?





Carolina Panthers Would You Rather: Front seven edition - Cat Scratch Reader

Which defensive front seven from Panthers history would you want anchoring your defense?





No need to worry about Shaq Barrett’s latest comments on signing the franchise tag - Bucs Nation

This one is easy.

NFC WEST:

Which surprise starter could emerge for the 49ers in 2020? - Niners Nation

Bleacher Report likes Kevin Givens’ chances





Redbirds 50: Ranking the top 50 Cardinals players for 2020 – #1-10 - Revenge of the Birds

Without further ado, here are the top 10 players on this year’s Redbirds 50 list.





Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf told to stop workouts by NFLPA - Field Gulls

With NFL facilities closed for several months now, some players have gotten creative in an attempt to train and practice on their own and with teammates. Most notably, new Buccaneers quarterback T...





Was Aaron Donald the NFL’s best player of the 2010s? - Turf Show Times

He may not have any competition outside of the quarterbacks