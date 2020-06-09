Miami Dolphins Week 2 preview: Buffalo Bills

The AFC East appears to be wide open this year, with the New England Patriots expected to take a step back without quarterback Tom Brady on the roster. The offseason Las Vegas favorite to challenge the Patriots’ grip on the division is the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo has a strong defense and seems to be putting the weapons in place for third-year quarterback Josh Allen.
Buffalo has made the playoffs twice in the last three years, ending a drought of non-playoff appearance seasons dating back to 1999. They continue to build, highlighted this year by the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Can Allen take advantage of an offense built for him? Will his inconsistency continue to plague the Bills?
Coming off a Week 1 contest at the Patriots, the Miami Dolphins head home to Hard Rock Stadium for their second AFC East contest of the year in Week 2. The Bills will also be coming off a showdown in the division as they play the New York Jets in Week 1. Could the Bills or the Dolphins be looking at a 2-0 start to the year and already be in position to control the division?
Game Information
Week 2
Bills at Dolphins
Sunday, September 20, 1pm ET
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
TV Coverage: CBS
2020 Buffalo Bills Free Agency
Signed
- Mario Addison, Edge (3-years, $30.45 million) - From Carolina Panthers
- Evan Boehm, C (1-year, $875,000) - From Miami Dolphins
- Vernon Butler, DE (2-years, $15 million) - From Carolina Panthers
- Bryan Cox, Jr., DE (1-year, $825,000) - From Cleveland Browns
- Quinton Jefferson, DE (2-year, $13.8 million) - From Seattle Seahawks
- Taiwan Jones, RB (1-year, $1.75 million) - From Houston Texans
- A.J. Klein, Edge (3-years, $18 million) - From New Orleans Saints
- Tyler Matakevich, LB (2-year, $7.15 million) - From Pittsburgh Steelers
- Garrett McGhin, T (1-year, $675,000) - From Carolina Panthers
- Josh Norman, CB (1-year, $6 million) - From Washington Redskins
- Daryl Williams, G (1-year, $2.25 million) - From Carolina Panthers
Re-Signed
- Jason Croom, TE (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA)
- Robert Foster, WR (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)
- Dean Marlowe, S (1-year, $1.3 million)
- Isaiah McKenzie, WR (1-year, $962,500)
- Quinton Spain, OL (3-years, $15 million)
- Levi Wallace, CB (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)
- None
Lost
- Frank Gore, RB (1-year, $1.05 million) - New York Jets
- Kevin Johnson, CB (1-year, $3.5 million) - Cleveland Browns
- Shaq Lawson, DE (3-years. $30 million) - Miami Dolphins
- Senorise Perry, RB (1-year, $750,000) - Tennessee Titans
- Jordan Phillips, DT (3-year, $30 million) - Arizona Cardinals
Un-Signed FAs
- Lorenzo Alexander, LB
- Mo Alexander, LB
- Kurt Coleman, S
- Cory Liuget, DE
- Julian Stanford, LB
- LaAdrian Waddle, T
2020 Buffalo Bills Trades
- 2020 first-round, fifth-round, sixth-round, and 2021 fourth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs, WR, and a 2020 seventh-round pick
2020 Buffalo Bills Draft
- Pick 54 (Rd 2) - A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
- Pick 86 (Rd 3) - Zack Moss, RB, Utah
- Pick 128 (Rd 4) - Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
- Pick 167 (Rd 5) - Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
- Pick 188 (Rd 6) - Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern
- Pick 201 (Rd 6) - Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
- Pick 239 (Rd 7) - Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
Undrafted Free Agents
- Trey Adams, OL, Washington
- Ike Brown, CB, FIU
- Reggie Gilliam, FB, Toledo
- Marquel Harrell, OL, Auburn
- Garrett Taylor, S, Penn State
- Josh Thomas, DB, Appalachian State
- Brandon Walton, OL, FAU
- Antonio Williams, RB North Carolina
Dolphins-Bills History
All-time record: Dolphins 60-47-1 (regular season)
Last meeting: Bills 37 - Dolphins 20 @ Miami, Week 11, 2019
