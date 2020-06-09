Miami Dolphins Week 2 preview: Buffalo Bills

The AFC East appears to be wide open this year, with the New England Patriots expected to take a step back without quarterback Tom Brady on the roster. The offseason Las Vegas favorite to challenge the Patriots’ grip on the division is the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo has a strong defense and seems to be putting the weapons in place for third-year quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo has made the playoffs twice in the last three years, ending a drought of non-playoff appearance seasons dating back to 1999. They continue to build, highlighted this year by the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Can Allen take advantage of an offense built for him? Will his inconsistency continue to plague the Bills?

Coming off a Week 1 contest at the Patriots, the Miami Dolphins head home to Hard Rock Stadium for their second AFC East contest of the year in Week 2. The Bills will also be coming off a showdown in the division as they play the New York Jets in Week 1. Could the Bills or the Dolphins be looking at a 2-0 start to the year and already be in position to control the division?

Game Information

Week 2

Bills at Dolphins

Sunday, September 20, 1pm ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Coverage: CBS

2020 Buffalo Bills Free Agency

Signed

Mario Addison , Edge (3-years, $30.45 million) - From Carolina Panthers

, Edge (3-years, $30.45 million) - From Carolina Panthers Evan Boehm , C (1-year, $875,000) - From Miami Dolphins

, C (1-year, $875,000) - From Miami Dolphins Vernon Butler , DE (2-years, $15 million) - From Carolina Panthers

, DE (2-years, $15 million) - From Carolina Panthers Bryan Cox , Jr., DE (1-year, $825,000) - From Cleveland Browns

, Jr., DE (1-year, $825,000) - From Cleveland Browns Quinton Jefferson , DE (2-year, $13.8 million) - From Seattle Seahawks

, DE (2-year, $13.8 million) - From Seattle Seahawks Taiwan Jones , RB (1-year, $1.75 million) - From Houston Texans

, RB (1-year, $1.75 million) - From Houston Texans A.J. Klein , Edge (3-years, $18 million) - From New Orleans Saints

, Edge (3-years, $18 million) - From New Orleans Saints Tyler Matakevich , LB (2-year, $7.15 million) - From Pittsburgh Steelers

, LB (2-year, $7.15 million) - From Pittsburgh Steelers Garrett McGhin , T (1-year, $675,000) - From Carolina Panthers

, T (1-year, $675,000) - From Carolina Panthers Josh Norman , CB (1-year, $6 million) - From Washington Redskins

, CB (1-year, $6 million) - From Washington Redskins Daryl Williams , G (1-year, $2.25 million) - From Carolina Panthers

Re-Signed

Jason Croom , TE (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA)

, TE (1-year, $675,000 - ERFA) Robert Foster , WR (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)

, WR (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA) Dean Marlowe , S (1-year, $1.3 million)

, S (1-year, $1.3 million) Isaiah McKenzie , WR (1-year, $962,500)

, WR (1-year, $962,500) Quinton Spain , OL (3-years, $15 million)

, OL (3-years, $15 million) Levi Wallace , CB (1-year, $750,000 - ERFA)

Franchise Tag

None

Lost

Frank Gore , RB (1-year, $1.05 million) - New York Jets

, RB (1-year, $1.05 million) - New York Jets Kevin Johnson , CB (1-year, $3.5 million) - Cleveland Browns

, CB (1-year, $3.5 million) - Cleveland Browns Shaq Lawson , DE (3-years. $30 million) - Miami Dolphins

, DE (3-years. $30 million) - Miami Dolphins Senorise Perry , RB (1-year, $750,000) - Tennessee Titans

, RB (1-year, $750,000) - Tennessee Titans Jordan Phillips , DT (3-year, $30 million) - Arizona Cardinals

Un-Signed FAs

Lorenzo Alexander , LB

, LB Mo Alexander , LB

, LB Kurt Coleman , S

, S Cory Liuget, DE

Julian Stanford , LB

, LB LaAdrian Waddle , T

2020 Buffalo Bills Trades

2020 first-round, fifth-round, sixth-round, and 2021 fourth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs , WR, and a 2020 seventh-round pick

2020 Buffalo Bills Draft

Pick 54 (Rd 2) - A.J. Epenesa , DE, Iowa

, DE, Iowa Pick 86 (Rd 3) - Zack Moss , RB, Utah

, RB, Utah Pick 128 (Rd 4) - Gabriel Davis , WR, UCF

, WR, UCF Pick 167 (Rd 5) - Jake Fromm , QB, Georgia

, QB, Georgia Pick 188 (Rd 6) - Tyler Bass , K, Georgia Southern

, K, Georgia Southern Pick 201 (Rd 6) - Isaiah Hodgins , WR, Oregon State

, WR, Oregon State Pick 239 (Rd 7) - Dane Jackson , CB, Pittsburgh

Undrafted Free Agents

Trey Adams , OL, Washington

, OL, Washington Ike Brown, CB, FIU

Reggie Gilliam , FB, Toledo

, FB, Toledo Marquel Harrell , OL, Auburn

, OL, Auburn Garrett Taylor , S, Penn State

, S, Penn State Josh Thomas , DB, Appalachian State

, DB, Appalachian State Brandon Walton , OL, FAU

, OL, FAU Antonio Williams , RB North Carolina

Dolphins-Bills History

All-time record: Dolphins 60-47-1 (regular season)

Last meeting: Bills 37 - Dolphins 20 @ Miami, Week 11, 2019

