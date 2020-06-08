Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/08/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is sort of a question that requires a bit of a thought project for everyone. It’s a simple question that only requires 32 answers. Well that sounds like fun, right, maybe? Well the question is if you were the owner of a new franchise in the NFL and they allowed you to take one player from each team to start your roster with which 32 players would you take and why? Remember, you can only take one player from each team. There is no restriction on how many of one position that you pick, I just want to know who you would pick and why.

If I could get enough answers, say at least 20 to this question I would like to build a spread sheet just to see what our combined team might look like based on who the most popular players to select are from each site member. I think I am most interested to see which player from our own Miami Dolphins turns out to be the most popular selection. I am also intrigued to see what quarterback each person takes. There are so many good young guys right now but none of us know what the long term trajectory is for any of them yet.

So tell us who they are and why?