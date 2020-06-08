Report: Many Dolphins players could return sooner than expected

Earlier today, the league sent a lengthy memo to all 32 teams regarding the guidelines for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

As we all know, the world has been decimated by Covid-19, and with many hopeful for a return to normalcy, teams will have to comply with a laundry list of guidelines and regulations.

Here’s a summary of some of the key takeaways, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer. The full list can be found HERE.

• Teams to classify staff in Tiers, to limit access to players/coaches. • Virtual meetings encouraged. In-person meetings with masks/distancing. • Locker rooms must be re-configured for distancing. • Lifting/conditioning work limited to groups of 15.

Although there is no set date for when players can officially return to team facilities, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes many Dolphins’ players could return sooner rather than later.

No dates set yet and no minicamps expected, but the NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of certain players -- such as rookies, and veterans who changed teams and need physicals -- returning to club facilities on a limited basis before June 26, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2020

The Dolphins spent a ton of money this offseason on some of the league’s top free agents. Unfortunately, most of those veterans have been unable to meet with their new teams. The same holds true for rookies, who are eager to report and acclimate with their new coaches, teammates, and staff.

Although the report is not 100% official, this is good news for players like Kyle Van Noy, Byron Jones, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, among many others. As Brian Flores stated last week, he and his staff are eager to get their hands on the rookies, and that includes their new franchise QB.

“The rookies in general, I think they’ve all, based on what we can do, they’ve all done a good job. They’re all in meetings, they’re all learning, they’re all doing everything they can possibly do to pick up the information, to train. Quite honestly, it’s hard not to have your hands on them. Specific to Tua, he’s working hard, he’s picking up the information; but you want to get your hands on them, quite honestly. I think they are all doing a good job. I think they all have a long way to go. Again, specific to the injury, I haven’t seen him. Our doctors haven’t seen him. To give you any information on that or try to, I shouldn’t do that. I hope that answers your question.”

Time will tell how soon players will be able to report to camp. But if this report holds, many Dolphins players will be able to return sooner rather than later.