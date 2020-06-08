Miami Dolphins Week 1 preview: New England Patriots

Eleven-straight AFC East division championships, and 17 of the last 19. Six Super Bowl championships since 2001, plus three more appearances. The New England Patriots have been the class of the AFC East over the past two decades, and the Miami Dolphins will start their 2020 regular season visiting them.

Except, this season is different than any other in New England since the turn of the century. Quarterback Tom Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, 14-time Pro Bowl selection. three-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, and four-time Super Bowl MVP, is no longer on the roster for the Patriots. He has signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the Patriots with a presumed starting quarterback battle between Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

Not exactly the fear-inducing name that was Brady.

The Patriots offense will likely take a step back this year, but their defense should still be among the league’s best. New England had the top-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed last year, giving up 275.9 yards a game, nearly six-yards fewer per game than the second place San Francisco 49ers. They were second in passing defense, behind the 49ers, with a 180.4 yards per game average, while being sixth in rushing defense, allowing 95.5 yards per game on the ground. In scoring defense, the Patriots led the league, giving up just 14.1 points per game.

The Dolphins will head into this game looking to prove they are ready to compete for the AFC East title, while the Patriots will want to prove their success was not all Brady, but they can continue to be the class of the division without him.

Game Information

Week 1

Dolphins at Patriots

Sunday, September 13, 1pm ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

TV Coverage: CBS

2020 New England Patriots Free Agency

Signed

Re-Signed

Franchise Tag

Joe Thuney, G (1-year, $14.8 million)

Lost

Un-Signed FAs

2020 New England Patriots Trades

Rob Gronkowski, TE, and 2020 seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2020 fourth-round pick (traded to Las Vegas Raiders to move up to select Devin Asiasi)

Duron Harmon, S, and 2020 seventh-round pick to Detroit Lions for 2020 fifth-round pick (traded to Las Vegas Raiders to move up to select Devin Asiasi)

2020 New England Patriots Draft

Undrafted Free Agents

Dolphins-Patriots History

All-time record: Dolphins 55-51 (regular season)

Last meeting: Dolphins 27 - Patriots 24 @ New England, Week 17, 2019

