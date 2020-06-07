Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/07/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with the country starting to open back up to what we consider normal, although what we consider normal may never return, which of the other major sports leagues are you most looking forward to seeing play again besides the NFL? It seems as if the NBA has their plan ironed out but it does not include all the teams returning for the rest of the season which is odd. MLB had a plan worked out sort of with the players on compensation but that now seems to have gone south and the plans are still up in the air. For now, what I know about the NHL is that they are moving to what they call phase three which allows players to in a limited fashion return to training but no word exactly on how the season is going to play out or when.

So which do you miss the most besides the NFL and which are you most excited to see return?