Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/06/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a simple one, how many wins do you think the 2020 new look version of the Miami Dolphins will have? For those that are wondering and follow Vegas lines on such things, I have the current odds. Vegas wins far more often then they loose and while lines can be misleading on the whole they are correct more often than not. So with that I will give you the current line from betMGM.com one of the better known sports books.

0 to 4 wins +300

5 to 8 wins -304 (this is clearly where Vegas believes we wind up)

9 to 12 wins +800

13 to 16 wins +50,000 (crazy long shot odds that make me almost want to put money on it)

As we all now know a lot can change in a moment and a team can go from looking good to bad or bad to good overnight it seems. How many teams start out hot and then look like a dumpster fire at the end of the season? Then there are the teams that start out a dumpster fire (see the 2019 Miami Dolphins) and then show an amazing ability to get better week by week until the wins become more expected. I see the 5 to 8 wins that Vegas is expecting from Miami to be very reasonable given everything we know. We for sure got better as a team this off-season but this year may very well start out slow and then pick up like last season.

Not only do we have a ton of new kids entering the NFL but we have a ton of new talent period. The kids will, for most of them, need a few games before they can even start to adjust to the speed of the NFL game (except maybe that little dude from Navy but he has to learn a whole new position) and then you have new players learning a new team system and how to play with new teammates. Then on top of all of that there is the fact that we fired coordinators and so there are going to be a ton of adjustments, mainly on offense but still, it’s something new for everyone to learn even if they have moved to simplify the offense.

So give us your take, how many wins will your Miami Dolphins have this season?