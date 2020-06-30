Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/30/2020

During this off season the Miami Dolphins apparently got the player they were targeting all along at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa. The team also added a slew of new players via free agency and the draft. Miami has of course also let plenty of talent walk out the door via cuts or trades in the last year and a half. So with all of that in mind tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is besides the addition of Tua Tagovailoa as the teams future at quarterback which of the other additions to the roster do you believe will be the most important in the Dolphins getting this thing turned around and closer to being a perennial winner in the NFL?

Please feel free to use tonight’s PQOTD and live thread to discuss this evenings subject, your Miami Dolphins in general or as always just about anything else that might come to mind. Please remember to keep all comments within the site rules.