Can Jakeem Grant beat Tyreek Hill in a race?

Ask any Dolphins fan who the fastest player on the roster is, and they’ll tell you it’s undoubtedly Jakeem Grant. Heck, many fans probably believe the 5’6 speedster from Texas Tech is the fastest player in the NFL and who’s to argue?

After all, Grant was hand timed at 4.19 which is faster than John Ross’ record-breaking forty and Tyreek Hill’s 4.26, Grant believes he has what it takes to run with the best of them.

Two days ago, Hill made headlines when he challenged anyone to a race. Here’s what the Chiefs’ superstar WR had to say.

“Anybody that wants a real head up race, I’m here.”

And of course, Grant responded with a very subtle monocle emoji.

But it didn’t stop there.

Dolphins’ wide receiver Albert Wilson added fuel to the fire when he took to Twitter to ask who would win in a race between the two speedy WRs.

I don’t know when, where, or how a race like this would take place, given the uncertainty of the NFL season. But this would make for can’t-miss television and I think if done right, could raise a ton of money for a great cause.

Grant made waves this offseason with his workout videos and ‘I’m a wide receiver’ subliminal messaging. It seems like just yesterday; Grant was Mossing Malcolm Butler in the corner of the end zone or high-fiving Albert Wilson on his way to six.

jakeem grant > malcolm butler pic.twitter.com/4I8BGpF931 — josh houtz (@houtz) August 21, 2019

We might never get to see the two players race, but as a betting man, my money is on Mighty Mouse.