Phinsider Radio: Interview with HOF kicker Morten Anderson

In this special episode of Phinsider Radio, I am joined by Hall of Fame kicker Morten Anderson to discuss his 26 seasons in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa, the 2020 Miami Dolphins, and so much more.

Morten Andersen was speaking on behalf of http://NJOnlineGambling.com and had a lot of great things to say about the Dolphins draft class. He also talked about his prestigious NFL career and what advice he’d give to aspiring young kickers.

Over his 26 year career, Anderson made 565 of 709 field goals (.797) and converted 849 of 859 (.988) extra points. He also holds every accolade under the sun ranging from All-Decade Teams to Pro Bowls, to the NFL’s all-time leader in games played with 382. Oh, and he’s also in the NFL hall of fame.

The one thing Anderson never accomplished, however, is winning a Super Bowl.

So, I asked him if he sees himself as ‘The Dan Marino of kickers.’

Here’s what Anderson said:

I don’t know, I mean, I’ll take that analogy. I’ll be the Dan Marino kickers that means I was pretty damn good. So I take that as high praise. We did go to a Super Bowl. Dan went there his rookie year and wasn’t able to do it but listen a lot of good things have to happen for you to win the big game, you know, so I guess I can be in that Dan Marino club of being the best loser.

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

