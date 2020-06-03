Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots roster tier: Breaking down the running backs - Pats Pulpit

Let’s break down New England’s running back group.





Scouting Jets running back Frank Gore - Gang Green Nation

Over the next few months, we’ll be providing an in-depth scouting report for each of the Jets’ undrafted free agents. However, before we do that, the Jets signed a couple of veterans recently, so...





How Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa can win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year - Buffalo Rumblings

Hint: It involves lots of sacks

AFC NORTH:

Take the under on Lamar Jackson’s interception total in 2020 - Baltimore Beatdown

So how did you guys spend your Friday? Get some work done? Go for a walk? Nice. I watched all 12 interceptions of Lamar Jackson’s career.

I’m not quite sure what prompted this, but I’ve been...





Would the Steelers be wise to kick the tires on Lawrence Timmons? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers may be inclined to bring back a veteran inside linebacker with experience in their defense, but it might not be who you think.





One Bengals coach is vocal about making The Jungle a fearful environment - Cincy Jungle

The hostility in The Jungle must return for the Burrow-led Bengals in 2020.





Worst Coaching Decisions of the Cleveland Browns: Part 1 - Dawgs By Nature

The good, the bad and the ugly are all hallmarks of the franchise

AFC SOUTH:

BRB GroupThink: Hopes & Dreams For The Texans’ 2020 Defense - Battle Red Blog

The masthead sits around, ponders, and picks a most likely outcome for 2020.





More than a Mustache: Steve Underwood Story - Music City Miracles

Hey Alexa, can facial hair go viral?

The answer would seemingly be no, but that’s exactly what happened when the now-former Tennessee Titans President and CEO Steve Underwood announced his...





Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II responds to critics of the team - Big Cat Country

In speaking to the local media for the first time since the end of the season, Gardner Minshew II made it clear the outside criticism fuels him and the team moving into 2020.





Build the Ultimate Colts Offense - Stampede Blue

You have $38 dollars in your pocket and you have to put together an 11-man offense. You go on Amazon and you see all these players (with their price-points) are available and in their primes. Who...

AFC WEST:

The greatest Denver Broncos games of the 2010s: Recapping 2010-2013 - Mile High Report

We’re getting this series going again with all of the games from 2013-2019. Here is where we left off.





Chargers News: Bryan Bulaga wants young linemen to “be themselves” - Bolts From The Blue

The former Packer believes the marriage of OL coach James Campen and the Chargers is a perfect one.





Raiders news: Gabe Jackson’s 2020 salary is now guaranteed - Silver And Black Pride

Guard will be a Raider this season





Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire has experienced a crowded RB room before - Arrowhead Pride

The rookie spoke to the Kansas City media this week via Zoom conference call.

NFC EAST:

Which NY Giants’ defender has best chance of reaching 10 sacks for first time? - Big Blue View

Vote in the poll





Eagles Film Room: Does Josh Sweat deserve a bigger role on defense? - Bleeding Green Nation

What to make of Philly’s 2018 fourth-round pick so far.





An in-depth dive into Dak Prescott’s stats leads to the conclusion that Dallas should pay him - Blogging The Boys

What the numbers say about paying Dak Prescott, part 2,306.





Can Kevin Pierre-Louis finally put it all together in DC? - Hogs Haven

One of the Redskins’ earliest free agent signings this year was linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis. At the time, Scott Jennings provided a nice write-up covering the basics about the the Bears’ LB...

NFC NORTH:

The Packers have no high-profile WR draft pick, but competition alone should provide a lift - Acme Packing Company

The Packers will lean on a mix of new and second-year WRs to create needed competition at the position in training camp.





How much time does Matthew Stafford have left? - Pride Of Detroit

It’s a tough subject to broad, but one the Lions will have to consider life after Stafford sooner rather than later.





How has Nick Foles fared in versions of this West Coast Offense? - Windy City Gridiron

We take a statistical look at Nick Foles during his four years working in some variation of the Andy Reid West Coast Offense.





Looking back at the final touchdowns of several Minnesota Vikings - Daily Norseman

This goes back quite a length of time

NFC SOUTH:

Film Study: How the Saints can work with their linebacker room - Canal Street Chronicles

With Mike Nolan gone, the Saints will have to do a lot of work to keep their linebacker corps at the level of the past few years





Do the Falcons need a veteran tight end presence? - The Falcoholic

The youth and inexperience at the position might call out for one.





Will Cam Newton ever find a new home? - Cat Scratch Reader

The Cam Newton saga continues.





Bucs Chris Godwin knows being good on paper, isn’t good enough - Bucs Nation

And more from his recent conversation on Sirius XM

NFC WEST:

Trent Williams: The 49ers were my No. 1 destination when they got interested a few months ago - Niners Nation

"I’m excited to be a part of an offense that really doesn’t need me to win."





The Peterson Principle/Principal - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with teammates after making an interception in the end zone on a pass that was intended for Odell Beckham Jr #13 of the...





Why June 1 could bring movement on Seahawks free agent Jadeveon Clowney - Field Gulls

It’s been more than four months since the Seattle Seahawks fell to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the 2019 NFL Playofffs, and less than two months remain until teams report for...





Why Christian McCaffrey isn’t close to a Marshall Faulk comparison —yet - Turf Show Times

The Carolina Panthers RB is off to an historic start but "peak Faulk" is still another level away