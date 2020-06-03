Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots roster tier: Breaking down the running backs - Pats Pulpit
Let’s break down New England’s running back group.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Scouting Jets running back Frank Gore - Gang Green Nation
Over the next few months, we’ll be providing an in-depth scouting report for each of the Jets’ undrafted free agents. However, before we do that, the Jets signed a couple of veterans recently, so...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
How Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa can win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year - Buffalo Rumblings
Hint: It involves lots of sacks
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Take the under on Lamar Jackson’s interception total in 2020 - Baltimore Beatdown
So how did you guys spend your Friday? Get some work done? Go for a walk? Nice. I watched all 12 interceptions of Lamar Jackson’s career.
I’m not quite sure what prompted this, but I’ve been...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Would the Steelers be wise to kick the tires on Lawrence Timmons? - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers may be inclined to bring back a veteran inside linebacker with experience in their defense, but it might not be who you think.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
One Bengals coach is vocal about making The Jungle a fearful environment - Cincy Jungle
The hostility in The Jungle must return for the Burrow-led Bengals in 2020.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Worst Coaching Decisions of the Cleveland Browns: Part 1 - Dawgs By Nature
The good, the bad and the ugly are all hallmarks of the franchise
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BRB GroupThink: Hopes & Dreams For The Texans’ 2020 Defense - Battle Red Blog
The masthead sits around, ponders, and picks a most likely outcome for 2020.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
More than a Mustache: Steve Underwood Story - Music City Miracles
Hey Alexa, can facial hair go viral?
The answer would seemingly be no, but that’s exactly what happened when the now-former Tennessee Titans President and CEO Steve Underwood announced his...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II responds to critics of the team - Big Cat Country
In speaking to the local media for the first time since the end of the season, Gardner Minshew II made it clear the outside criticism fuels him and the team moving into 2020.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Build the Ultimate Colts Offense - Stampede Blue
You have $38 dollars in your pocket and you have to put together an 11-man offense. You go on Amazon and you see all these players (with their price-points) are available and in their primes. Who...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The greatest Denver Broncos games of the 2010s: Recapping 2010-2013 - Mile High Report
We’re getting this series going again with all of the games from 2013-2019. Here is where we left off.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bryan Bulaga wants young linemen to “be themselves” - Bolts From The Blue
The former Packer believes the marriage of OL coach James Campen and the Chargers is a perfect one.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Gabe Jackson’s 2020 salary is now guaranteed - Silver And Black Pride
Guard will be a Raider this season
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire has experienced a crowded RB room before - Arrowhead Pride
The rookie spoke to the Kansas City media this week via Zoom conference call.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Which NY Giants’ defender has best chance of reaching 10 sacks for first time? - Big Blue View
Vote in the poll
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles Film Room: Does Josh Sweat deserve a bigger role on defense? - Bleeding Green Nation
What to make of Philly’s 2018 fourth-round pick so far.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
An in-depth dive into Dak Prescott’s stats leads to the conclusion that Dallas should pay him - Blogging The Boys
What the numbers say about paying Dak Prescott, part 2,306.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Can Kevin Pierre-Louis finally put it all together in DC? - Hogs Haven
One of the Redskins’ earliest free agent signings this year was linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis. At the time, Scott Jennings provided a nice write-up covering the basics about the the Bears’ LB...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers have no high-profile WR draft pick, but competition alone should provide a lift - Acme Packing Company
The Packers will lean on a mix of new and second-year WRs to create needed competition at the position in training camp.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
How much time does Matthew Stafford have left? - Pride Of Detroit
It’s a tough subject to broad, but one the Lions will have to consider life after Stafford sooner rather than later.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
How has Nick Foles fared in versions of this West Coast Offense? - Windy City Gridiron
We take a statistical look at Nick Foles during his four years working in some variation of the Andy Reid West Coast Offense.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Looking back at the final touchdowns of several Minnesota Vikings - Daily Norseman
This goes back quite a length of time
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Film Study: How the Saints can work with their linebacker room - Canal Street Chronicles
With Mike Nolan gone, the Saints will have to do a lot of work to keep their linebacker corps at the level of the past few years
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Do the Falcons need a veteran tight end presence? - The Falcoholic
The youth and inexperience at the position might call out for one.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Will Cam Newton ever find a new home? - Cat Scratch Reader
The Cam Newton saga continues.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs Chris Godwin knows being good on paper, isn’t good enough - Bucs Nation
And more from his recent conversation on Sirius XM
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Trent Williams: The 49ers were my No. 1 destination when they got interested a few months ago - Niners Nation
"I’m excited to be a part of an offense that really doesn’t need me to win."
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The Peterson Principle/Principal - Revenge of the Birds
Background: Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with teammates after making an interception in the end zone on a pass that was intended for Odell Beckham Jr #13 of the...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why June 1 could bring movement on Seahawks free agent Jadeveon Clowney - Field Gulls
It’s been more than four months since the Seattle Seahawks fell to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the 2019 NFL Playofffs, and less than two months remain until teams report for...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Why Christian McCaffrey isn’t close to a Marshall Faulk comparison —yet - Turf Show Times
The Carolina Panthers RB is off to an historic start but "peak Faulk" is still another level away
Loading comments...