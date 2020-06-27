Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/27/2020

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your favorite fast food or fast food restaurant and why? Maybe you don’t eat fast food, I know I hardly ever do unless I am in say a travel situation and I can’t find anything else but I still try and avoid McDonalds at all cost even though there are some of you that I know love it. So if you don’t do the fast food thing maybe you have a favorite fast casual place that you like to hit up like a Chipotle or Panara Bread. Or if you are like Bill it’s probably some place like KFC because everyone knows he loves him some yard bird!

So tell us what’s your go-to place to eat is when you are in a hurry or on the run?

Please use this evenings tread to discuss tonight’s topic or your Miami Dolphins or really anything that comes to mind. We only request that you continue to follow all site rules as they do apply to live threads as with any other post or thread on the site.