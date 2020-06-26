Don’t sleep on Gary Jennings

One glance at the Dolphins 2020 receiving corps and you might believe it’s the most robust unit on offense. That’s hard to argue, especially when you dive deeper down the team’s depth chart.

It’s clear DeVante Parker, and Preston Williams will be the Dolphins No.1 and No.2 wide receivers heading into camp. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant should battle for reps out of the slot. And Isaiah Ford and Allen Hurns continue to fly under the radar.

However, lost in what appears to be a crowded receiver’s room is second-year wideout, Gary Jennings. The former fourth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks was claimed off waivers by Miami in 2019.

So, what is the plan for the shifty wide receiver?

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have Jennings learning to play on both the outside and inside of Gailey’s offense.

The thinking, if he makes the team, is to create mismatches by using the 6-1 Jennings on smaller, slower players.

This makes a ton of sense.

After all, the slot is where Jennings did most of his damage at West Virginia.

Seahawks WR Gary Jennings Jr. really made the most of his snaps in the slot at WVU last year pic.twitter.com/VM2hE2kcgp — PFF (@PFF) May 12, 2019

One other interesting note is that although Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa has not worked out with some of Miami’s top wide receivers. He has been doing work this offseason with Jennings, which could see the two build a connection early on in camp.

Tagovailoa hasn’t worked out with the Dolphins’ top veteran receivers during his first two weeks in Miami, but he has spent time with Jennings.

Jennings stood out at the 2019 senior bowl and tested well at the combine. There’s plenty to love, which stems from his crisp route-running and ability to high-point the football.

It also doesn’t hurt that he has speed. Jennings ran a 4.47 forty at the combine.

I’ll dive into Jennings tape a little bit more in the coming weeks. But for now, here’s a highlight reel that shows off some of his top plays in college.

It’s going to be an uphill battle for some players to make an impact during a non-traditional offseason. If Jennings can live up to the type of player he was at West Virginia and continue to practice with the face of the franchise, maybe he can forge a long-term role with the team.

I believe Jennings has the talent to play at the next level. Now he needs to seize the opportunity. But one thing is for sure, don’t sleep on Gary Jennings.

Do you think Gary Jennings can make an impact for the Dolphins in 2020?