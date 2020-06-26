Caption This! Ryan Fitzpatrick Quarantine Edition

This will be an occasional series paying homage to it’s founder and creator, Aaron Sutton (@ASuttonPFN).

The last week has been an absolute snooze fest for news on the Miami Dolphins. This still doesn’t make it okay to write an article about Shania Twain responding to Tua Tagovailoa on Twitter.

Nevertheless, it appears the 2020 NFL season is on the horizon. Training camps are reportedly set to start on July 28th, and the league is going to at least try to go on with it’s regularly scheduled program. Which means we must do the same here at The Phinsider.

So, besides going back to the lab and watching some game film, I decided to bring back one of The Phinsider’s oldest traditions.

Caption This!

A few weeks ago, I was fortunate enough to listen in during a few of the Dolphins’ interviews with players. These were very educational and gave you a behind-the-scenes look at some of our favorite players.

One of the most memorable of those memories was having a chance to listen to QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. He gave great incite into Chan Gailey’s offense and Tua Tagovailoa, but he showed off his epic quarantine beard.

Since Sutton created this series, we will obey his rules.

“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win. (Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

My entry:

“That’s right, I’m a 37-year-old Harvard graduate that led the Dolphins’ 2019 roster to five wins. Oh, and I also led the team in rushing. Have you seen my beard?”

Let the best caption win!