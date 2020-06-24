Cameron Wake named ESPN’s player of the decade for Miami

ESPN’s AFC East beat writers got together and named their respective players of the decade for each teamhe decade for ea. Unsurprisingly, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe named Cameron Wake as its player of the decade. In fact, I’m not sure I could think of a player that could have more clearly been its player of the decade for any team that Wake for Miami. Wake totaled 97.5 sacks in his tenure in Miami, earning five pro bowl trips and finishing as first team All-Pro twice (2010 and 2012) and second team twice (2014 and 2016). He hit the 100 overall sack mark for his career last season and arguably has the numbers to end up on Canton, although that argument would have been much easier to make had the Dolphins been better on the field (which Wake did way more than his part to happen).

Wolfe also listed Reshad Jones as his honorable mention behind Wake, referencing Jarvis Landry and Mike Pouncey as other viable and worthy options. I...... can’t really argue with any of those.

The panel also came up with a composite all-decade AFC East team, with Wake and Jones starting in their respective positions, of course. The other current and former Dolphins who made the list are Richie Incognito ((Miami 2010-2013; Buffalo 2009, 2015-2017), Brandon Marshall (2010-2011 Miami; 2015-2016 NYJ), Jarvis Landry (2014-2017), Mario Williams (Buffalo 2012-2015; Miami 2016), Jakeem Grant, and Brandon Fields.

If there’s one player I feel most deserved mention on this list who wasn’t there, it would be Lamar Miller. From 2012-2015, Miller carried 638 times for 2930 yards (4.59 ypc) and 19 rushing touchdowns. In McCoy’s 4 years in Buffalo, he carried 885 times for 3814 yards (4.30 ypc) and 25 rushing touchdowns. While McCoy had more opportunities, Miller was more efficient with his touches and the more explosive player, which is incredible to say, given McCoy’s ability. McCoy did help lead Buffalo to the playoffs in 2017 for the first time since the 1999 season. I think it’s close, but with the same opportunities, Miller would have proven to be the better player in the stat column.

I also think Miami’s defensive line would warrant more consideration, especially if there was a second team. Olivier Vernon (2012-2015) had 29 sacks in 46 starts. Paul Soliai and Randy Starks anchored the middle of a good defensive line early in the decade, with both making pro bowls. However, I can’t see putting either of them in over Kyle Williams and Vince Wilfork. Same with Xavien Howard over Darrelle Revis or Stephon Gilmore for what they accomplished in New York and Buffalo/New England, respectively, over the past decade.

What do you all think? Any glaring omissions on the list?