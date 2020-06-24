Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Dante Scarnecchia on Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham: ‘I wish him nothing but the best’ - Pats Pulpit

Dante Scarnecchia retired in January after 36 seasons as an NFL assistant coach.





Rapoport: Jets Will “Stand Pat” on Jamal Adams - Gang Green Nation

Over the last few days there has been plenty of speculation about Jamal Adams’ future with the Jets. Adams has been trying to force a trade. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the Jets are not...





Plays that defined 2019: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Week 16 - Buffalo Rumblings

We take a look back at the plays that tell the story of the 2019 season

AFC NORTH:

Countdown to Week 1: No. 83, WR Willie Snead IV - Baltimore Beatdown

The first wide receiver on the countdown





Former Pittsburgh Steeler Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement - Behind the Steel Curtain

Steelers 2014 fourth-round pick seeks to return to work after repeated suspensions for substance abuse.





Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow really embracing Bengals’ offense - Cincy Jungle

Though they can’t meet in person, the rookie QB and second-year head coach are hitting it off.





QB preview: Fans still optimistic about Baker Mayfield, but not as crazy as a year ago - Dawgs By Nature

Looking at fan expectations for the Browns’ QB position in 2020.

AFC SOUTH:

What’s The Greatest Play In Houston Texans History? - Battle Red Blog

Name the best on-field moment in the franchise’s short existence.





The top five breakout candidates on the Titans roster headed into 2020 - Music City Miracles

Who is set to make a leap this fall?





Colin Kaepernick odds: Jacksonville Jaguars near top of list to sign free agent quarterback - Big Cat Country

Make sure you subscribe to our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter! We’ll be talking all things about this team as well as Q&A’s with readers, editorials, opinions, stuff you won’t see on the homepage,...





Colts Rookie QB Jacob Eason is One of PFF’s ‘Day 3 Picks Who Landed in Favorable Situations’ - Stampede Blue

According to Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason is one of ‘the Day 3 picks who landed in favorable situations’:

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos roster review: Tight end Noah Fant - Mile High Report

Noah Fant could be the biggest breakout player of 2020 for the Denver Broncos.





Joey Bosa Contract: Chargers should explore fully-guaranteed deal - Bolts From The Blue

And why the Chargers need to get this done before the season





Las Vegas Raiders start work at Henderson, Nevada headquarters - Silver And Black Pride

Monday marks the first day of operation for the new Nevada building





Tony Gonzalez reflects on Chiefs Super Bowl and his rock-bottom moments - Arrowhead Pride

In a podcast with Mike Tyson, the NFL anchor spoke of the Chiefs Super Bowl win, his time with the team and his continuing struggle to find the best in himself.

NFC EAST:

Will Hernandez film study: What went wrong, and right, for talented young guard in 2019? - Big Blue View

Let’s break down Hernandez’s play





Film breakdown makes the case for Eagles’ Carson Wentz as a top five NFL quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation

Agree or nah?





Dak Prescott has signed his franchise tag, but what’s next and who has the leverage now? - Blogging The Boys

Dak Prescott has signed his franchise tag, but he’s still looking for a long-term deal before the July 15th deadline. What’s next for him and the Dallas Cowboys, and who now has all the leverage?





Why does the NFL have inactive players on game day? - Hogs Haven

Vocal dislike of the game-day inactive list

For years, I’ve been reading comments and occasional articles about the NFL that pomote the idea that every player on the roster should be active on game...

NFC NORTH:

Davante Adams set to make a big jump up Packers career receiving leaderboard - Acme Packing Company

Entering his seventh year, Adams is about to join some elite statistical company.





2020 Detroit Lions top-10 best salary cap value: T.J. Hockenson - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions first-round pick from 2019 kicks off our list of Lions best bargains.





Jay Cutler appreciation open thread - Windy City Gridiron

Some of you guys still hating on Jay?





Minnesota Vikings Over/Unders: Dalvin Cook - Daily Norseman

Let’s engage in some speculation, shall we?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints’ Sean Payton falls among strongest play-callers in NFL based on ESPN analysis - Canal Street Chronicles

Payton is among the best in the league in finding creative ways to get players going





Matt Ryan and Julio Jones can become one of the highest-scoring QB-WR duos in 2020 - The Falcoholic

If Julio reels in 7 touchdowns from #2, he and Ryan will be the 10th highest-scoring duo in NFL history.





What past drafts tell us about the future of the Panthers 2020 draft class - Cat Scratch Reader

Things are looking good for Derrick Brown while red flags unfortunately abound for Troy Pride Jr.





Tom Brady to be Buccaneers’ 2020 team MVP? - Bucs Nation

NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus thinks so.

NFC WEST:

49ers 90-in-90: Can Dante Pettis bounce back in 2020? - Niners Nation

Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is wide receiver Dante Pettis





2021 running back class shows Arizona Cardinals were smart about their 2020 running back room - Revenge of the Birds

The transition tag of Kenyan Drake and subsequent dealing of David Johnson meant the Arizona Cardinals were mostly comfortable with what they had at running back heading in 2020.





How the Seahawks could get creative to bring back Josh Gordon - Field Gulls

It was widely reported this week that Seattle Seahawks free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, which, of course, has brought about significant speculation...





NFL QB rankings: What is a “franchise QB”? - Turf Show Times

And do the LA Rams have one or do they just have the contract of one?