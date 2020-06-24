Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Dante Scarnecchia on Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham: ‘I wish him nothing but the best’ - Pats Pulpit
Dante Scarnecchia retired in January after 36 seasons as an NFL assistant coach.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Rapoport: Jets Will “Stand Pat” on Jamal Adams - Gang Green Nation
Over the last few days there has been plenty of speculation about Jamal Adams’ future with the Jets. Adams has been trying to force a trade. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the Jets are not...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Plays that defined 2019: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Week 16 - Buffalo Rumblings
We take a look back at the plays that tell the story of the 2019 season
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Countdown to Week 1: No. 83, WR Willie Snead IV - Baltimore Beatdown
The first wide receiver on the countdown
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Former Pittsburgh Steeler Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement - Behind the Steel Curtain
Steelers 2014 fourth-round pick seeks to return to work after repeated suspensions for substance abuse.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow really embracing Bengals’ offense - Cincy Jungle
Though they can’t meet in person, the rookie QB and second-year head coach are hitting it off.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
QB preview: Fans still optimistic about Baker Mayfield, but not as crazy as a year ago - Dawgs By Nature
Looking at fan expectations for the Browns’ QB position in 2020.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
What’s The Greatest Play In Houston Texans History? - Battle Red Blog
Name the best on-field moment in the franchise’s short existence.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
The top five breakout candidates on the Titans roster headed into 2020 - Music City Miracles
Who is set to make a leap this fall?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Colin Kaepernick odds: Jacksonville Jaguars near top of list to sign free agent quarterback - Big Cat Country
Make sure you subscribe to our Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter! We’ll be talking all things about this team as well as Q&A’s with readers, editorials, opinions, stuff you won’t see on the homepage,...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Rookie QB Jacob Eason is One of PFF’s ‘Day 3 Picks Who Landed in Favorable Situations’ - Stampede Blue
According to Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason is one of ‘the Day 3 picks who landed in favorable situations’:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos roster review: Tight end Noah Fant - Mile High Report
Noah Fant could be the biggest breakout player of 2020 for the Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Joey Bosa Contract: Chargers should explore fully-guaranteed deal - Bolts From The Blue
And why the Chargers need to get this done before the season
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders start work at Henderson, Nevada headquarters - Silver And Black Pride
Monday marks the first day of operation for the new Nevada building
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Tony Gonzalez reflects on Chiefs Super Bowl and his rock-bottom moments - Arrowhead Pride
In a podcast with Mike Tyson, the NFL anchor spoke of the Chiefs Super Bowl win, his time with the team and his continuing struggle to find the best in himself.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Will Hernandez film study: What went wrong, and right, for talented young guard in 2019? - Big Blue View
Let’s break down Hernandez’s play
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Film breakdown makes the case for Eagles’ Carson Wentz as a top five NFL quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation
Agree or nah?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dak Prescott has signed his franchise tag, but what’s next and who has the leverage now? - Blogging The Boys
Dak Prescott has signed his franchise tag, but he’s still looking for a long-term deal before the July 15th deadline. What’s next for him and the Dallas Cowboys, and who now has all the leverage?
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Why does the NFL have inactive players on game day? - Hogs Haven
Vocal dislike of the game-day inactive list
For years, I’ve been reading comments and occasional articles about the NFL that pomote the idea that every player on the roster should be active on game...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Davante Adams set to make a big jump up Packers career receiving leaderboard - Acme Packing Company
Entering his seventh year, Adams is about to join some elite statistical company.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2020 Detroit Lions top-10 best salary cap value: T.J. Hockenson - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions first-round pick from 2019 kicks off our list of Lions best bargains.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Jay Cutler appreciation open thread - Windy City Gridiron
Some of you guys still hating on Jay?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings Over/Unders: Dalvin Cook - Daily Norseman
Let’s engage in some speculation, shall we?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints’ Sean Payton falls among strongest play-callers in NFL based on ESPN analysis - Canal Street Chronicles
Payton is among the best in the league in finding creative ways to get players going
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Matt Ryan and Julio Jones can become one of the highest-scoring QB-WR duos in 2020 - The Falcoholic
If Julio reels in 7 touchdowns from #2, he and Ryan will be the 10th highest-scoring duo in NFL history.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
What past drafts tell us about the future of the Panthers 2020 draft class - Cat Scratch Reader
Things are looking good for Derrick Brown while red flags unfortunately abound for Troy Pride Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Tom Brady to be Buccaneers’ 2020 team MVP? - Bucs Nation
NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus thinks so.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers 90-in-90: Can Dante Pettis bounce back in 2020? - Niners Nation
Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is wide receiver Dante Pettis
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
2021 running back class shows Arizona Cardinals were smart about their 2020 running back room - Revenge of the Birds
The transition tag of Kenyan Drake and subsequent dealing of David Johnson meant the Arizona Cardinals were mostly comfortable with what they had at running back heading in 2020.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How the Seahawks could get creative to bring back Josh Gordon - Field Gulls
It was widely reported this week that Seattle Seahawks free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, which, of course, has brought about significant speculation...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
NFL QB rankings: What is a “franchise QB”? - Turf Show Times
And do the LA Rams have one or do they just have the contract of one?
