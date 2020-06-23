Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/23/2020

I will start tonight’s post by stating that I love our new head coach. For the first time since Jimmy Johnson walked away I feel a huge amount of confidence in the man running the show. Similarly I believe that most Miami Dolphins fans are more than happy with the selection last year of Brian Flores to be the man to take us where we want to be as well. Of course some probably are not happy with the selection but like with anything else in life there is nothing that will make 100 percent of the people happy, and maybe they wind up being correct but until that point I am ridin’ with Flores!

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is if we did not have Flores and you could go out and steal a head coach from any team, pro or college which head coach would you choose? It can even be someone that’s a former head coach or a well known assistant that has not been given a shot to show what he/she has.