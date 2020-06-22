Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/22/2020

This years draft resembled many past drafts, at least in the way that teams lied or appeared to like a different player than the one they were actually targeting in attempts to throw other teams off the scent. We are all now aware that your Miami Dolphins did so when they decided Tua Tagovailoa was for sure the quarterback they wanted to draft. Many of the rumors swirled around a quarterback that was selected first by the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow.

So the question for you today is a simple one. Which of the two quaterback, Tagovailoa or Burrow, do you expect to have the better career of the two and why?