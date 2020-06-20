Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/20/2020

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is one that we have covered before but it’s always good to revisit some questions when we always have new members or old members that have become more active with commenting and such. The question is simple, who is your favorite musical artist or band of all time and why? Have you ever had a chance to see them live? How many times? Do you have all their albums? As most know by now my favorite artist all time is Neil Young and I have had exactly zero chances to ever see him live. Somehow I have managed to see some bands like Pearl Jam for example so many times that I probably stopped counting around 20.

So who’s your all time fav? Tell us who and any good stories that you have to go along with it.