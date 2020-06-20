Jim Kiick passes away

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday night the passing of Jim Kiick. He was 73.

Kiick joined the Dolphins as a fifth-round pick in the 1968 AFL Draft. He played for Miami from 1968 through 1974. He then spent a season in the World Football League in 1975 playing with the Memphis Southmen before returning to the NFL, playing with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins in 1976 and 1977.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jim Kiick. pic.twitter.com/ufih9qRDMt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 20, 2020

In his seven seasons with Miami, Kiick picked up 3,644 yards on 997 carries, recording 28 touchdowns. He also caught 221 passes for 2,210 yards with three scores. He missed one game over the seven seasons and was twice selected to the AFL All-Star Game. He won Super Bowls VII and VIII with the Dolphins. His friendship and on-field pairing with fullback Larry Csonka led to the two being dubbed “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

After football, Kiick worked as a private investigator for the Broward County Public Defenders Office and was the president of Kiick Sports Promotions.

A Sports Illustrated article written by S.L. Price in 2017 showcased Kiick’s battle with dementia/early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Our deepest condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Kiick family.