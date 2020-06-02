Dolphins sign seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry

The Miami Dolphins signed 2020 NFL Draft seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry on Tuesday, according to a tweet from his agent Jason Bernstein. Perry primarily played quarterback for four years at Navy, throwing for 1,311 yards on a 51.3-percent completion rate with 10 touchdowns. It was his speed and ability to carry the ball, however, that worked in Navy’s triple-option offense, with Perry rushing for 4,359 yards and 40 touchdowns, along with 470 yards receiving on 22 receptions with three scores. He did see time as a slotback as well.

With the Dolphins, Perry is expected to see time as both a running back and a wide receiver. He could also serve as a returner.

Perry graduated from the Naval Academy with a degree in quantitative economics. He did not commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps, however, as he has requested a pro-sports waiver from the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper. Perry would be the first individual to benefit from Esper’s November order clearing the way for Service Academy personnel to delay their five-year military obligation. Perry would be required to serve following his NFL career, or he could be given an option to repay the cost of his education.

Perry, if granted the waiver, would be considered in the Navy’s Individual Ready Reserve and be considered a Corporal. There was belief that the Dolphins and Perry would not sign a contract until the Secretary of Defense granted the waiver, so today’s announcement may be a sign that the process has been completed.

The Dolphins have previously signed seven of their 11 draft picks, first-round selection Tua Tagovailoa, second-round pick Raekwon Davis, fourth-round selection Solomon Kindley, fifth-round picks Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver, and sixth-round selection Blake Ferguson. With the signing of Perry, Miami still has first-round picks Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene and second-rounder Robert Hunt remaining to sign.