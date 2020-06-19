Phinsider Radio: Tua’s rehab in Miami, Madden 21 and your questions regarding the 2020 Miami Dolphins

As we push towards the Miami Dolphins 2020 season, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and I start by discussing Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (of course), Madden 20.2, and we answer your questions regarding this year’s Miami Dolphins.

First, Jake and I break down the latest news surrounding Tua and his recent move to South Florida. How should we feel now that the Dolphins’ physicians were finally able to take a look at the 5th-overall pick? And does this give him an advantage over the rest of the rookie class?

Next, we continue to talk about video games since it is a video game week here at SBNation. How did we feel after the recent Madden 21 reveal? Are we stoked, or is it just ANOTHER glorified roster update. We then give you our top Dolphins’ to use on the virtual gridiron.

Lastly, we end the show by answering YOUR questions. What can we expect from the Dolphins’ secondary in 2020? Which rookie do we expect to make the most impact this season? What player will take the most significant step back in 2020? How will Miami’s receiving corps look in 2020? Who’s safe? Who’s Not? And of course, who will win Top Chef?!

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

