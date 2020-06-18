Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/18/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a simple one. How many Miami Dolphins games do you plan on attending in person this upcoming season? These could be games at home in Miami or away games if you happen to not live nor want to travel all the way to South Florida this year. With the question of how many fans if any will be allowed in the stands due to CoVid19, there is the possibility that some will not even be allowed to attend games being played in their local stadiums. The comes the question of do you want to go to a game if they do allow fans? If you are an older fan or one with some serious underlying health conditions is it still worth it to you to attend the games at all?

So let us know, are you presently planning on going to some games in person and if so how many?

