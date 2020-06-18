Best Miami Dolphins video game player ever

If you have not noticed a theme running through a lot of our posts and discussions here on The Phinsider and around SB Nation this week, we are in the middle of a company wide “video game” week. We are looking at the best sports video games, with a large focus on the NFL games here on The Phinsider, from the past. It was convenient that the preview video for Madden 21 was also released this week, allowing us to dove-tail perfectly with that.
We still have more to come, including Phinsider Radio talking video games in their upcoming episode. Today, I had a little fun on Twitter. I asked “Who is the best Miami Dolphins video game player of all time?” Plenty of answers came in, and you can check those out below.
My answer would likely be Ricky Williams, but I cannot dismiss the force that prime-Jason Taylor was. Both of them could demolish opponents.
Who is your answer?
Best Madden Dolphins player ever?— The Phinsider (@thephinsider) June 18, 2020
Ricky Williams on Madden 03 or 04— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) June 18, 2020
Jason Taylor— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 18, 2020
Sorry Ricky williams on madden 04 crazy— TreyBallJames (@AJ_Killmonger) June 18, 2020
Ricky Williams, Ronnie Brown, Brock Marion..— Bret Allen (@bwallen5499) June 18, 2020
Ricky Williams.— MLB Senior VP of Impeaching Rob Manfred (@_DP487) June 18, 2020
Chris Chambers— Donald (@dferguso1988) June 18, 2020
davone bess— cw (@_sonofdathomir) June 18, 2020
A lot of people sleep on Ballage in madden 20.. dude averages 7.4 yards per carry for 3 seasons. I wouldn’t say THE best but a def sleeper— FinsUp13 (@Up13Fins) June 18, 2020
Ricky Williams— WILE E Coyote (@Pleas_Kelley313) June 18, 2020
RW34— Tim Gertz (@FINFAN1372) June 18, 2020
Olindo Mare— Anthony DiNunzio (@DiNunz) June 18, 2020
Ricky W— Blake Mills (@blakemills45) June 18, 2020
Have to go w Ricky— Gus (@gpoulos_44) June 18, 2020
Zach Thomas— Bladeaux (@Bud_Nuggets) June 18, 2020
Ted ginn jr. not even close every play could have been a td— Mase Ison (@IsonMase) June 18, 2020
Rick.— Dan Lapolla (@DanLapolla) June 18, 2020
Ricky Williams— gallo (@gallue07) June 18, 2020
Jim 'Crash' Jensen— Carlus Magnus (@_CarlusMagnus_) June 18, 2020
Ricky— ndr70 (@ndr701) June 18, 2020
Fantasy grimes in madden 25— Juvencio Cruz (@JuveeeencioC) June 18, 2020
Not gonna lie, Ronnie brown was a monster for me— Edwin gomez (@Eddiee_g31) June 18, 2020
Chris Chambers— Bryan Kane (@bkfresh27) June 18, 2020
Ricky— ernie perez (@Ernie_Perez) June 18, 2020
How is no one saying Jason Taylor? There was a year you could drop everyone is coverage and just rush him and he'd get there.— KC (@kc42661) June 18, 2020
Or take him from de, put him in the middle of the field and play everything.
Jay Cutler— Coach Perry (@CoachPerry69) June 18, 2020
Ricky Williams— Henny Papi (@_MrWilliams) June 18, 2020
Ronnie. Brown.— Z Pimpin’ (@z_pimpin) June 18, 2020
Marino— Make Miami Hurricanes Football Great Again! (@matrom) June 18, 2020
Patrick Surtain/Jason Taylor, NFL2K5. Ricky is a close 2nd, but I love playing Defense.— BugCatcherDHawk (@dhawklancer) June 18, 2020
Zach Thomas or Ricky Williams— Omar S (@yoomarscomin) June 18, 2020
Ricky Williams, Ronnie Brown, Reggie Bush, Chris Chambers— 260 (@SpaceJamJ0rdans) June 18, 2020
Brock Marion for defense.— #EndQualifiedImmunityNow (@BasedCorp) June 18, 2020
Reggie Bush for offense.
Le Michael James and Reggie in a triple option out of the pistol— Tito Aquino (@tito_aquino) June 18, 2020
Lowkey reggie bush, used to line him up at WR and blow past the defense lol— Miami of Long Island (@MiamiofLI) June 18, 2020
Olindo Mare— Milton Lambrusco (@MiltonLambrusco) June 18, 2020
Madden ‘05 Jason Taylor was unstoppable— Andrew Hoefling (@ajhoefling) June 18, 2020
Ricky HB Sting @291stECB— Kevin Kumpf (@kevkumpf) June 18, 2020
Run Ricky Run— Leo G (@smooth1074) June 18, 2020
Usering with cam wake in maddens of past— Andrew (@alavacastle) June 18, 2020
The only answer is Tedd Ginn Jr— Trevor Lopez (@Tlopez400) June 18, 2020
Jakeem Grant— Kevin Rennels (@rennels_kevin) June 18, 2020
If you treated Tannehill like Vick he could be really good. Just run Pa bootlegs with him and he could break off big runs all day.— Mike (@mikeyj2208) June 18, 2020
Ricky is the only answer.— Charlie Alvarez (@DeWittnessMe) June 18, 2020
Going back a while but I remember Sam Madison being pretty awesome! On offense it’s probably Ronnie Brown or Ricky Williams, with a nod to Jake Long for always making the pro bowl in my franchise!— Andy Caulton (@andozer) June 18, 2020
Larry Czonka on the Madden '93 classic team— Wayne Krug (@waynekrug) June 18, 2020
Reggie Bush screen passes— Brandon (@DenverVsDaWorld) June 18, 2020
The entire Fins Madden ‘04 defense. Surtain-Madison-Marion-Thomas-Seau-Taylor-Bowens— Stephen Florival (@StephenFlorival) June 18, 2020
SUH was probably the highest rated.— Ryan davis (@Ryandav79470527) June 18, 2020
