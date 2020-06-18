 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best Miami Dolphins video game player ever

By Kevin Nogle
Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

If you have not noticed a theme running through a lot of our posts and discussions here on The Phinsider and around SB Nation this week, we are in the middle of a company wide “video game” week. We are looking at the best sports video games, with a large focus on the NFL games here on The Phinsider, from the past. It was convenient that the preview video for Madden 21 was also released this week, allowing us to dove-tail perfectly with that.

We still have more to come, including Phinsider Radio talking video games in their upcoming episode. Today, I had a little fun on Twitter. I asked “Who is the best Miami Dolphins video game player of all time?” Plenty of answers came in, and you can check those out below.

My answer would likely be Ricky Williams, but I cannot dismiss the force that prime-Jason Taylor was. Both of them could demolish opponents.

Who is your answer?

