Best Miami Dolphins video game player ever

If you have not noticed a theme running through a lot of our posts and discussions here on The Phinsider and around SB Nation this week, we are in the middle of a company wide “video game” week. We are looking at the best sports video games, with a large focus on the NFL games here on The Phinsider, from the past. It was convenient that the preview video for Madden 21 was also released this week, allowing us to dove-tail perfectly with that.

We still have more to come, including Phinsider Radio talking video games in their upcoming episode. Today, I had a little fun on Twitter. I asked “Who is the best Miami Dolphins video game player of all time?” Plenty of answers came in, and you can check those out below.

My answer would likely be Ricky Williams, but I cannot dismiss the force that prime-Jason Taylor was. Both of them could demolish opponents.

Who is your answer?

Best Madden Dolphins player ever? — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) June 18, 2020

Ricky Williams on Madden 03 or 04 — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) June 18, 2020

Jason Taylor — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 18, 2020

Sorry Ricky williams on madden 04 crazy — TreyBallJames (@AJ_Killmonger) June 18, 2020

Ricky Williams, Ronnie Brown, Brock Marion.. — Bret Allen (@bwallen5499) June 18, 2020

Ricky Williams. — MLB Senior VP of Impeaching Rob Manfred (@_DP487) June 18, 2020

Chris Chambers — Donald (@dferguso1988) June 18, 2020

davone bess — cw (@_sonofdathomir) June 18, 2020

A lot of people sleep on Ballage in madden 20.. dude averages 7.4 yards per carry for 3 seasons. I wouldn’t say THE best but a def sleeper — FinsUp13 (@Up13Fins) June 18, 2020

Ricky Williams — WILE E Coyote (@Pleas_Kelley313) June 18, 2020

RW34 — Tim Gertz (@FINFAN1372) June 18, 2020

Olindo Mare — Anthony DiNunzio (@DiNunz) June 18, 2020

Ricky W — Blake Mills (@blakemills45) June 18, 2020

Have to go w Ricky — Gus (@gpoulos_44) June 18, 2020

Zach Thomas — Bladeaux (@Bud_Nuggets) June 18, 2020

Ted ginn jr. not even close every play could have been a td — Mase Ison (@IsonMase) June 18, 2020

Rick. — Dan Lapolla (@DanLapolla) June 18, 2020

Ricky Williams — gallo (@gallue07) June 18, 2020

Jim 'Crash' Jensen — Carlus Magnus (@_CarlusMagnus_) June 18, 2020

Ricky — ndr70 (@ndr701) June 18, 2020

Fantasy grimes in madden 25 — Juvencio Cruz (@JuveeeencioC) June 18, 2020

Not gonna lie, Ronnie brown was a monster for me — Edwin gomez (@Eddiee_g31) June 18, 2020

Chris Chambers — Bryan Kane (@bkfresh27) June 18, 2020

Ricky — ernie perez (@Ernie_Perez) June 18, 2020

How is no one saying Jason Taylor? There was a year you could drop everyone is coverage and just rush him and he'd get there.

Or take him from de, put him in the middle of the field and play everything. — KC (@kc42661) June 18, 2020

Jay Cutler — Coach Perry (@CoachPerry69) June 18, 2020

Ricky Williams — Henny Papi (@_MrWilliams) June 18, 2020

Marino — Make Miami Hurricanes Football Great Again! (@matrom) June 18, 2020

Patrick Surtain/Jason Taylor, NFL2K5. Ricky is a close 2nd, but I love playing Defense. — BugCatcherDHawk (@dhawklancer) June 18, 2020

Zach Thomas or Ricky Williams — Omar S (@yoomarscomin) June 18, 2020

Ricky Williams, Ronnie Brown, Reggie Bush, Chris Chambers — 260 (@SpaceJamJ0rdans) June 18, 2020

Brock Marion for defense.



Reggie Bush for offense. — #EndQualifiedImmunityNow (@BasedCorp) June 18, 2020

Le Michael James and Reggie in a triple option out of the pistol — Tito Aquino (@tito_aquino) June 18, 2020

Lowkey reggie bush, used to line him up at WR and blow past the defense lol — Miami of Long Island (@MiamiofLI) June 18, 2020

Olindo Mare — Milton Lambrusco (@MiltonLambrusco) June 18, 2020

Madden ‘05 Jason Taylor was unstoppable — Andrew Hoefling (@ajhoefling) June 18, 2020

Ricky HB Sting @291stECB — Kevin Kumpf (@kevkumpf) June 18, 2020

Run Ricky Run — Leo G (@smooth1074) June 18, 2020

Usering with cam wake in maddens of past — Andrew (@alavacastle) June 18, 2020

The only answer is Tedd Ginn Jr — Trevor Lopez (@Tlopez400) June 18, 2020

Jakeem Grant — Kevin Rennels (@rennels_kevin) June 18, 2020

If you treated Tannehill like Vick he could be really good. Just run Pa bootlegs with him and he could break off big runs all day. — Mike (@mikeyj2208) June 18, 2020

Ricky is the only answer. — Charlie Alvarez (@DeWittnessMe) June 18, 2020

Going back a while but I remember Sam Madison being pretty awesome! On offense it’s probably Ronnie Brown or Ricky Williams, with a nod to Jake Long for always making the pro bowl in my franchise! — Andy Caulton (@andozer) June 18, 2020

Larry Czonka on the Madden '93 classic team — Wayne Krug (@waynekrug) June 18, 2020

Reggie Bush screen passes — Brandon (@DenverVsDaWorld) June 18, 2020

The entire Fins Madden ‘04 defense. Surtain-Madison-Marion-Thomas-Seau-Taylor-Bowens — Stephen Florival (@StephenFlorival) June 18, 2020