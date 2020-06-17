NFL will not suspend Xavien Howard after domestic battery charges dropped

The last time fans of the Miami Dolphins were able to see cornerback Xavien Howard on the field was in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2019 Week 8 contest. Howard recorded an interception in the game, but was then placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He missed nine game, with fans hoping the 2018 Pro Bowl selection would be ready for the start of the 2020 season.

In December, Howard was arrested on a domestic battery charger, with allegations that he pushed his fiance during an argument, causing her to hit a mirror all fall. All chargers were eventually dropped, clearing Howard in a legal sense from any further issues.

The NFL, however, has disciplined players, including with suspensions, for domestic incidents without charges or legal proceedings. In this case, it appears that will not be happening.

According to the Palm Beach Post’s Hal Habib, the NFL will not suspend Howard. Habib adds that a league source confirmed there will be no discipline for Howard in this case.

That is good news for the Dolphins, who will now get to open the season with Howard and Byron Jones manning the corners. The Dolphins added Jones, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, in free agency this year. The tandem is expected to be a shut-down force in the secondary for Miami this year, a status reflected by their salaries - Jones has the second-highest yearly average in salary among cornerbacks in the league, while Howard is third.