Could DeVante Parker be Miami’s MVP in 2020?

The Miami Dolphins have done plenty of shuffling over the last few years, but one player who has remained over the last five seasons is wide receiver DeVante Parker. The former University of Louisville wideout broke out in 2019 with 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dan Hanzus, an Around the NFL Writer for nfl.com, believes Parker will build on the strong showing last season and be the team’s most valuable player once the 2020 season is in the books.

“The Dolphins have so many new pieces this season that it’s almost impossible to project a favorite for team MVP. So I’ll take the more conservative route, and get behind one of the bright spots of 2019,” Hanzus wrote. “Parker broke out as your classic late bloomer, dropping a 72-1,202-9 line on 128 targets after four years of “first-round bust” talk. No one thinks that anymore, and the Dolphins reaffirmed their faith with a four-year extension last December.”

Parker was Miami’s best and most consistent offensive threat last season as Albert Wilson was working his way back from a hip injury suffered in 2018. Meanwhile, rookie Preston Williams impressed in eight games with three touchdowns and 428 yards, before a knee injury forced an early end to his season.

While these three will likely be Miami’s top receivers in 2020, Jakeem Grant, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in November, will make a strong push for snaps next season.

Being Just A RETURNER Days are OVER!!! I AM A RECEIVER! pic.twitter.com/YYHoyJwEEI — Jakeem Grant (@_TheDreamIsHere) June 9, 2020

The upside is high for Miami’s receiving core next season, but it is hard to argue with Parker’s potential after the strong showing in 2019.

“Whether it’s Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa delivering passes, Parker is going to eat this season,“ Hanzus added.