Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Who will be Jarrett Stidham’s Julian Edelman? - Pats Pulpit

If Stidham becomes the Patriots’ starting quarterback, he will need his safety-net receiver.





Scouting Jets UDFA wide receiver Lawrence Cager - Gang Green Nation

Over the next few months, we’ll be providing an in-depth scouting report for each of the Jets’ undrafted free agents. We continue today with wide receiver Lawrence Cager.





What were the worst offseason moves by the Buffalo Bills during the 2020 offseason? - Buffalo Rumblings

What moves may have Bills fans looking worried about the future?

AFC NORTH:

Ravens named best defense of the decade by ESPN - Baltimore Beatdown

Coming to the surprise of absolutely no one





Examination of Pittsburgh's 2021 Free Agents: Defense Edition - Behind the Steel Curtain

Given the recent news that the NFL’s salary cap could decrease next year, where do the Steelers stand in terms of players in need of new contracts on defense?





2020 Bengals roster: Previewing Cincy’s receiving corps - Cincy Jungle

Sports Illustrated’s James Rapien joins us to talk about John Ross’ potential breakout season, whether A.J. Green is still elite, and more.





Cleveland Browns reportedly interested in Jadeveon Clowney on one-year deal - Dawgs By Nature

MMQB’s Albert Breer has "heard" Browns are offering free agent defensive end a $15 million deal to come to Cleveland.

AFC SOUTH:

Report: Multiple Texans, Cowboys Players Test Positive For COVID-19 - Battle Red Blog

Everything is bigger in Texas. Including the Coronavirus numbers.





Jon Robinson: Titans Derrick Henry continue discuss long-term contract - Music City Miracles

Jon Robinson had a call with the media yesterday, and one of the biggest takeaways was that he has been in pretty consistent contact with Derrick Henry’s agent as the two sides try to work out a...





COVID-19, quarantine, Black Lives Matter protests and sports - Big Cat Country

Sports are slowly coming back to the world, well if you’re lucky like New Zealand everything is pretty much back to normal, but sports coming back is adding a little bit of normalcy to what has...





Projecting Ryan Kelly’s Next Contract - Stampede Blue

Ryan Kelly is entering his final year of his rookie contract. The Colts picked up his 5th year option last season and he will play under it this season. Kelly will be making 10.35M this season,...

AFC WEST:

C.J. Anderson’s breakout game: Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos - Mile High Report

C.J. Anderson had his first career 100 yard game in Week 12 of the 2014 season as he spearheaded a comeback for the Denver Broncos at home against the Miami Dolphins.





Chargers News: RB Austin Ekeler ranked 6th most-elusive back in the NFL - Bolts From The Blue

Chances are, you’re not bringing down Ekeler on the first try.





Raiders news: Where does Derek Carr rank on NFL quarterback list? - Silver And Black Pride

We like him more than Chris Simms does





Three players the Kansas City Chiefs could trade before cutdown day - Arrowhead Pride

Episode 158 of the Arrowhead Pride Laboratory is here!

NFC EAST:

Top 5 Saquon Barkley video-game runs - Big Blue View

Ranking the best Barkley runs to date





6 internal guard options for the Eagles following Brandon Brooks’ injury - Bleeding Green Nation

Win from within?





Ezekiel Elliott tweets after word of his Covid-19 positive test spreads: HIPAA ?? - Blogging The Boys

Ezekiel Elliott has questions.





Teams have reportedly expressed interest in Ryan Anderson, Should the Redskins trade him? - Hogs Haven

Is Ryan Anderson the odd man out this year?

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ Top Plays of 2019: #10 - Davante Adams’ second TD helps put Seattle away - Acme Packing Company

Davante Adams makes his second house call of the day to put Seattle down for good.





2019 Detroit Lions roster review: Can Ty Johnson hold a roster spot? - Pride Of Detroit

Will Ty Johnson be one-and-done in Detroit after the drafting of Jason Huntley?





You still feel the same about Mitch? - Windy City Gridiron

Now that we’ve finally heard from the "other" Chicago Bears quarterback this offseason, have your feelings about him changed at all?





Vikings Need to Risk Change to be Better This Season - And Beyond - Daily Norseman

From the get-go this off-season, Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer was looking to make some changes, and knew others were coming. He changed up his defensive coaching staff, and either released or...

NFC SOUTH:

Saints fantasy Running Backs - Canal Street Chronicles

Evaluating the Saints backfield for the 2020 fantasy season





Dan Quinn on if he will support player protests: ‘Hell yeah.’ - The Falcoholic

A very bearded Dan Quinn came out in support of player protests, regardless of what form.





As the Panthers rebuild their defense, don’t overlook the impact of an unleashed Brian Burns - Cat Scratch Reader

As a rookie last year Burns terrorized quarterbacks despite playing just 43 percent of the Panthers defensive snaps. Get ready for a monster sophomore season.





Report: Bucs camp may not begin as Bruce Arians suggested - Bucs Nation

Camp may be absent of fans as well as the media.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan receives a six-year extension making him one of the five-highest paid coaches in the NFL - Niners Nation

Shanahan will be with the 49ers through the 2025 season now





Fitz and Son: The Talk and The Walk - Revenge of the Birds

Larry Fitzgerald spiked the football?

It was the first time ever—-and it was very likely the last.





Why the Seattle Seahawks won’t spend big money on trench players - Field Gulls

The calendar has reached mid-June, meaning less than a month and a half remains until NFL teams report for training camp in late July. For the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowed to report to camp 47...





Empty stadiums means Rams may have less 2021 cap space than expected - Turf Show Times

The NFLPA conference call noted several important rules, changes that could be coming