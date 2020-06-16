Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa establishes scholarship for his high school

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has established the Tagovailoa Family Saint Louis School (Hawai’i) Scholarship Endowment according to a Tuesday announcement. The move provides a $300,000 permanent endowment for the school.

In addition to the endowment, there will also be four scholarship opportunities for students. The scholarships will be named Seumaninoa Tagovailoa, Taulia Fa’avi, Leaniva Tagovailo, and Pa’iau Fa’avi after Tagovailoa’s four grandparents.

“My hope is that these scholarships will give deserving Hawai’i students the same opportunities Saints Louis School game me,” Tagovailoa said in a statement. “It is a blessing to honor my family and high school through this gift.”

Saint Louis School was established in 1845 after a gift of land was presented by King Kamehameha in what is now the Kaimuki neighborhood of Honolulu. The school currently has an enrollment of 885 boys in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The school boasts of award winning and championship athletics programs as well as hula and performing arts programs. Other NFL players from the school included Chris Fuamatu-Ma’atala, Olin Kreutz, Marcus Mariota, Vili Maumau, and Dominic Raiola. Miami Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto also attended the school.

“On behalf of the entire Saint Louis School family, we thank Tua for his incredibly generous donation,” said President of Saint Louis School Glenn Medeiros in a statement. “Tua Tagovailoa is a shining example of our motto, Mindful and Faithful. Mahalo nui loa [thanks a lot], Tua; you make our community proud.”

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.