Here’s where you can pre-order Madden NFL 21!

It is that time of year again! As the 2020 NFL season gets closer, even in this odd coronavirus impacted offseason, we are starting to see some of the big calendar events happening. No, we are not talking about the start of training camps or the preseason. We are, of course, talking about the release of Madden 21.

The game will officially release August 25, but the preview and covers were released on June 16. The game cover will feature the 2019 NFL MVP from the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson. There will be three versions of the game, the standard, the deluxe, and the MVP, and a pre-order will allow you to play the game three days early.

The preview video included four Miami Dolphins cameos, with wide receiver DeVante Parker attempting to catch a pass against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, running back Matt Brieda cutting through the Arizona Cardinals defense and then the Buffalo Bills defense, offensive lineman Jesse Davis blocking, cornerback Xavien Howard celebrating, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa firing up teammates on the sideline all briefly showing up. You can check out the preview and pre-order the game below.