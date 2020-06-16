Miami Dolphins Week 3 preview: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins start their 2020 regular season with two straight games against AFC East opponents. They then head into a short week for their one prime time game on the schedule. Miami heads up I95 in Week 3 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Both the Dolphins and Jaguars finished last in their respective divisions last year, setting up this AFC East at AFC South contest. As the Dolphins head into their second season under head coach Brian Flores, the Jaguars are moving into their fourth year with Doug Marrone on the sidelines. Both teams are expecting to take a step forward this year, Miami as they look to rebuild the roster after last year’s tear-down and the Jaguars as they hope to find the form that landed them in the AFC Championship game at the end of the 2017 season.

Miami will likely start the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, 2019’s starter, back under center while first-round rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa develops. The Jaguars seem to be all-in on 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew after the trade of Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Will Miami be off to a fast start through Week 3? Will they struggle out of the gate in 2020? What will happen in an early Thursday Night Football game for the Dolphins?

Game Information

Week 3

Dolphins at Jaguars

Thursday, September 24, 8:20pm ET

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TV Coverage: NFL Network

2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agency

Signed

Re-Signed

Franchise Tag

Yannick Ngakoue, DE (1-year, $17.79 million)

Lost

Un-Signed FAs

2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Trades

2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Draft

Undrafted Free Agents

Dolphins-Jaguars History

All-time record: Tied 4-4 (regular season)

Last meeting: Jaguars 17 - Dolphins 7 @ Hard Rock Stadium, Week 16, 2018

