Miami Dolphins Week 3 preview: Jacksonville Jaguars

By Kevin Nogle
Jacksonville Jaguars v Oakland Raiders Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins start their 2020 regular season with two straight games against AFC East opponents. They then head into a short week for their one prime time game on the schedule. Miami heads up I95 in Week 3 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Both the Dolphins and Jaguars finished last in their respective divisions last year, setting up this AFC East at AFC South contest. As the Dolphins head into their second season under head coach Brian Flores, the Jaguars are moving into their fourth year with Doug Marrone on the sidelines. Both teams are expecting to take a step forward this year, Miami as they look to rebuild the roster after last year’s tear-down and the Jaguars as they hope to find the form that landed them in the AFC Championship game at the end of the 2017 season.

Miami will likely start the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, 2019’s starter, back under center while first-round rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa develops. The Jaguars seem to be all-in on 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew after the trade of Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Will Miami be off to a fast start through Week 3? Will they struggle out of the gate in 2020? What will happen in an early Thursday Night Football game for the Dolphins?

Game Information

Week 3
Dolphins at Jaguars
Thursday, September 24, 8:20pm ET
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
TV Coverage: NFL Network

2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agency

Signed

Re-Signed

Franchise Tag

Lost

Un-Signed FAs

2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Trades

2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Draft

  • Pick 9 (1st round) - C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
  • Pick 20 (1st round) - K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
  • Pick 42 (2nd round) - Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
  • Pick 73 (3rd round) - DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
  • Pick 116 (4th round) - Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s
  • Pick 137 (4th round) - Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
  • Pick 140 (4th round) - Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
  • Pick 157 (5th round) - Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn
  • Pick 165 (5th round) - Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
  • Pick 189 (6th round) - Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
  • Pick 206 (6th round) - Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech
  • Pick 223 (7th round) - Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis

Undrafted Free Agents

Dolphins-Jaguars History

All-time record: Tied 4-4 (regular season)

Last meeting: Jaguars 17 - Dolphins 7 @ Hard Rock Stadium, Week 16, 2018

