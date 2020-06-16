Miami Dolphins Week 3 preview: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins start their 2020 regular season with two straight games against AFC East opponents. They then head into a short week for their one prime time game on the schedule. Miami heads up I95 in Week 3 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.
Both the Dolphins and Jaguars finished last in their respective divisions last year, setting up this AFC East at AFC South contest. As the Dolphins head into their second season under head coach Brian Flores, the Jaguars are moving into their fourth year with Doug Marrone on the sidelines. Both teams are expecting to take a step forward this year, Miami as they look to rebuild the roster after last year’s tear-down and the Jaguars as they hope to find the form that landed them in the AFC Championship game at the end of the 2017 season.
Miami will likely start the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, 2019’s starter, back under center while first-round rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa develops. The Jaguars seem to be all-in on 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew after the trade of Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears this offseason.
Will Miami be off to a fast start through Week 3? Will they struggle out of the gate in 2020? What will happen in an early Thursday Night Football game for the Dolphins?
Game Information
Week 3
Dolphins at Jaguars
Thursday, September 24, 8:20pm ET
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
TV Coverage: NFL Network
2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agency
Signed
- Tyler Eifert, TE (2-years, $9.5 million) - From Cincinnati Bengals
- Mike Glennon, QB (1-year, $1.2 million) - From Las Vegas Raiders
- Rodney Gunter, DE (3-years, $18 million) - From Arizona Cardinals
- Aaron Lynch, LB (1-year, $1.1 million) - From Chicago Bears
- Cassius Marsh, DE (1-year, $1.05 million) - From Arizona Cardinals
- Rashaan Melvin, CB (1-year, $1.75 million) - From Detroit Lions
- Joe Schobert, LB (5-years, $53.75 million) - From Cleveland Browns
- Chris Thompson, RB (1-year, $1.4 million) - From Washington Redskins
- Al Woods, DE (1-year, $2.5 million) - From Seattle Seahawks
Re-Signed
- Carl Davis, DT (1-year, $1.06 million)
- Terry Godwin, WR (1-year, $610,000)
- Keelan Cole, WR (1-year, $3.26 million - RFA)
- Lerentee McCray, LB (1-year, $1.05 million)
- Tyler Shatley, C (1-year, $1.5 million)
- Yannick Ngakoue, DE (1-year, $17.79 million)
Lost
- Seth Devalve, TE (1-year, $1.05 million) - Carolina Panthers
- Marquise Lee, WR (1-year, $1.05 million) - New England Patriots
- Nick O’Leary. TE (1-year, $1.05 million) - Las Vegas Raiders
- Cedric Ogbuehi, T (1-year, $2.3 million) - Seattle Seahawks
- Jake Ryan, LB (1-year, $985,000) - Baltimore Ravens
Un-Signed FAs
- D.J. Alexander, LB
- Alfred Blue, RB
- Jonathan Brown, K (Released)
- Preston Brown, LB
- Marcell Dareus, DT
- Najee Goode, LB
- Donnell Greene, T (Released)
- Chuck Harris, DE
- Benjamin Ijalana, T
- Ben Koyack, TE
- Devante Mays, RB
- Jeremy McNichols, RB
- James Onwualu, LB
- Donald Payne, LB
- Charone Peake, WR (Released)
- Akeem Spence, DT
- Geoff Swaim, TE
- Brandon Thomas, G
2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Trades
- A.J. Bouye, CB, traded to Denver Broncos for 2020 fourth-round pick (137th overall - Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State)
- Calaisa Campbell, DE, traded to Baltimore Ravens for 2020 fifth-round pick (157th overall - Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn)
- Nick Foles, QB, traded to Chicago Bears for 2020 fourth-round pick (140th overall - Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami)
- Jalen Ramsey, CB, traded to Los Angeles Rams for 2020 first-round selection (20th overall - K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU), 2021 first- and fourth-round selections
2020 Jacksonville Jaguars Draft
- Pick 9 (1st round) - C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
- Pick 20 (1st round) - K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
- Pick 42 (2nd round) - Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
- Pick 73 (3rd round) - DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
- Pick 116 (4th round) - Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s
- Pick 137 (4th round) - Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
- Pick 140 (4th round) - Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
- Pick 157 (5th round) - Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn
- Pick 165 (5th round) - Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
- Pick 189 (6th round) - Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
- Pick 206 (6th round) - Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech
- Pick 223 (7th round) - Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis
Undrafted Free Agents
- Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State
- Doug Costin, DT, Miami (Ohio)
- Nathan Cottrell, RB, Georgia Tech
- Ben Ellefson, TE, North Dakota State
- Nate Evans, LB, UCF
- Tavien Feaster, RB, South Carolina
- Josh Hammond, WR, Florida
- Amari Henderson, CB, Wake Forest
- Ross Matiscik, LS, Baylor
- Steven Nielson, OL, Eastern Michigan
- Austen Pleasants, OL, Ohio
- J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
- James Robinson, RB, Illinois State
- Marvelle Ross, WR, Notre Dame College
- Connor Slomka, FB, Army
- Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, OL, Missouri
- Kobe Williams, CB, Arizona State
- Brandon Wright, K, Georgia State
Dolphins-Jaguars History
All-time record: Tied 4-4 (regular season)
Last meeting: Jaguars 17 - Dolphins 7 @ Hard Rock Stadium, Week 16, 2018
More Patriots Information
Team site: Big Cat Country
Twitter: @BigCatCountry
Loading comments...