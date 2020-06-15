Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/15/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of the day is based on an article that I came across on NFL.com. The premise of the article is that nearly every season since the realignment of the NFL in 2002, with the only exceptions being the 2014 and 2019 seasons, a team has risen from last place in their division to first in their division. In the article penned by NFL.com contributor Adam Schein he has ranked the eight teams most likely to go from last to first in order.

First place went to the Detroit Lions who were followed by the Los Angles Chargers, and the Arizona Cardinals before finally getting to the fourth spot held by your very own Miami Dolphins. The other four teams in order were the Washington Redskins, the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. This does not, unfortunately, actually signal that he expect that the Dolphins can pull it off this season.

Schein went on to say, following his ranking of fourth for the Dolphins,

“Brian Flores is an absolute gem of a coach who maximizes the talent at his disposal. And that talent was just upgraded! Miami did a fine job in free agency. Byron Jones was the crown jewel. He joins Xavien Howard to give the Dolphins a tremendous tandem at CB. LB Kyle Van Noy, another March addition, can play and lead and he knows Flores from their time together in New England. In the draft, they did indeed end up getting Tua Tagovailoa after all. And if the No. 5 overall pick is 100 percent recovered from hip surgery, he should play. Fact is, there will always be health concerns with Tua. He went under the knife numerous times in college. Dolphins fans will be holding their breath for his entire career. So, if he’s given a clean bill of health, let him roll and immediately develop chemistry with DeVante Parker and the rest of Miami’s weapons. It wouldn’t shock me to see the Dolphins finish in second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo (... albeit as a seven/eight-win team and four games out of first).”

So the positive news from his take is that he sees Brian Flores as a great coach and seems to like how the Miami Dolphins handled the off-season from free-agency through the draft. But despite his glowing reviews he does not seem to think that the Dolphins can manage to pass the Buffalo Bills for first place in the division.

So tonight’s question is, if everything goes right do you think that this Miami Dolphins squad, as presently assembled has any realistic chance of winning the AFC East for the 2020 season?