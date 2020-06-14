 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/14/2020

By James McKinney
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

So all of the NFL odds have begun to show up from Vegas for the upcoming NFL 2020 season. One that I found interesting was the odds for the NFL Coach Of The Year award. As you can see from the list below somehow someway Bill Belichick of the hated New England Patriots is the clear leader to win the award this coming season following the loss of his future NFL Hall Of Famer Tom Brady who has fled to the warmer confines of Tampa Florida and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Our Miami Dolphins very own Brian Flores sits in eleventh place tied with two great coaches, John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints. These three men sit behind a group of six that tied for 5th place that only narrowly edged them out. This at least looks like excellent news from a Miami Dolphins fan perspective that Vegas has this much confidence in a head coach who is only in his second year at the helm. Remember, Vegas does not make money by being wrong and they are correct far more often than wrong.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is how many wins would our Miami Dolphins need to tally this season to give Brian Flores a legitimate shot at winning the NFL’s Coach Of The Year award?

COACH (TEAM) ODDS

  1. Bill Belichick (Patriots) +1000
  2. Bruce Arians (Buccaneers) +1400
  3. Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) +1400
  4. Kyle Shanahan (49ers) +1600
  5. Andy Reid (Chiefs) +2000
  6. Frank Reich (Colts) +2000
  7. Kevin Stefanski (Browns) +2000
  8. Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) +2000
  9. Mike Vrabel (Titans) +2000
  10. Sean McDermott (Bills) +2000
  11. Brian Flores (Dolphins) +2200
  12. John Harbaugh (Ravens) +2200
  13. Sean Payton (Saints) +2200
  14. Mike Tomlin (Steelers) +2500
  15. Sean McVay (Rams) +2500
  16. Vic Fangio (Broncos) +2500
  17. Zak Taylor (Bengals) +2500
  18. Anthony Lynn (Chargers) +2800
  19. Doug Pederson (Eagles) +2800
  20. Pete Carroll (Seahawks) +2800
  21. Ron Rivera (Redskins) +2800
  22. Dan Quinn (Falcons) +3000
  23. Matt LaFleur (Packers) +3000
  24. Mike Zimmer (Vikings) +3000
  25. Joe Judge (Giants) +4000
  26. Jon Gruden (Raiders) +4000
  27. Matt Nagy (Bears) +4000
  28. Matt Rhule (Panthers) +4000
  29. Adam Gase (Jets) +5000
  30. Bill O’Brien (Texans) +5000
  31. Doug Marrone (Jaguars) +5000
  32. Matt Patricia (Lions) +5000

