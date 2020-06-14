Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/14/2020

So all of the NFL odds have begun to show up from Vegas for the upcoming NFL 2020 season. One that I found interesting was the odds for the NFL Coach Of The Year award. As you can see from the list below somehow someway Bill Belichick of the hated New England Patriots is the clear leader to win the award this coming season following the loss of his future NFL Hall Of Famer Tom Brady who has fled to the warmer confines of Tampa Florida and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Our Miami Dolphins very own Brian Flores sits in eleventh place tied with two great coaches, John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints. These three men sit behind a group of six that tied for 5th place that only narrowly edged them out. This at least looks like excellent news from a Miami Dolphins fan perspective that Vegas has this much confidence in a head coach who is only in his second year at the helm. Remember, Vegas does not make money by being wrong and they are correct far more often than wrong.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is how many wins would our Miami Dolphins need to tally this season to give Brian Flores a legitimate shot at winning the NFL’s Coach Of The Year award?

COACH (TEAM) ODDS