Phinsider Radio: Setting the bar for Miami Dolphins’ 2020 draft class (Part 1)

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and I are joined by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Sutton (@ASuttonPFN) to discuss what we can expect from the Dolphins’ 2020 draft class. How high is their ceiling? How low is their floor?

First, we start with the Dolphins three first-round draft picks. Is Tua Tagovailoa the guy to turn this once great franchise into a consistent winner? Will he live up to the hype? Or will he be just another failed draft pick? We then discuss OT Austin Jackson and what he can or can’t be at the NFL level. Should we be expecting much in year one? Then we break down the No.26 overall pick Noah Igbinoghene. Is he the missing piece alongside Byron Jones and Xavien Howard? What will his role be in Flores’ secondary?

We then take a look at Miami’s day two draft picks. Will Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, and Brandon Jones prove to be long-term answers at their respective positions? Can Hunt be the Dolphins’ starting right tackle? Or could he be best suited at right guard? What can we expect from Raekwon Davis in year one? And how will he pair alongside Christian Wilkins? Lastly, we discuss Brandon Jones and the type of impact he will have on the Dolphins’ secondary.

