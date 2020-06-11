Dolphins sign Austin Jackson

The Miami Dolphins have signed first-round draft-pick Austin Jackson, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. The addition of Jackson means Miami has signed two of their three first-round picks and nine of their 11 total draft picks. Miami has previously signed first-round selection Tua Tagovailoa, second-round pick Raekwon Davis, fourth-round selection Solomon Kindley, fifth-round picks Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver, sixth-round selection Blake Ferguson, and seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry.

The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley adds the contract is believed to be worth $13.6 million. All draft picks are signed to four-year contracts, with first-round selections having a fifth-year team-option included in the deal.

Jackson was Miami’s second pick in the first round, coming to the Dolphins with the 18th overall pick after Miami used the fifth selection on Tagovailoa. The 20-year-old Jackson started two seasons at left tackle at USC before making the move to the NFL. He is believed to need some development time at the professional level, but should be looked at as an immediate starter and future franchise tackle for the Dolphins.

Miami could look to move Jackson from the left to the right tackle position with the addition of Tagovailoa, a left handed quarterback making the right tackle the blind-side protector. Coaching and technique will have to be evaluated whenever teams are cleared from current coronavirus activity restrictions and can begin on-field work by the league.

The Dolphins’ remaining unsigned draft picks are first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and second-round offensive lineman Robert Hunt.