Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/11/2020

First off tonight I would like you to find Bill and sit him down and tell him everything is going to be alright. The reason is that tonight's Phinsider Question Of The Day is about fantasy football and we all know that set’s him off in a sort of incredible hulk kind of way only much older and closer to blue than green. I went through my fantasy football stage and would still love to play but then you get married (again) and things change, aka you have time for things that she tells you that you have time for. Anyway Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is when you are or if you were to build your fantasy team which if any of the current Miami Dolphins players would you target in your FF draft and why?

Please use this thread to discuss tonight’s question, your Miami Dolphins or really just about anything else that might come to mind. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules despite this being a live thread where things are a bit looser. And as always, especially in these times I ask that you stay as far away from anything that could be considered religious or political.