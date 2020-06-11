 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Father’s Day gift ideas for your favorite Dolphins fan!

By Kevin Nogle
The 2020 calendar, no matter how crazy this year has been so far, is coming up on Father’s Day. We are just 10 days away from recognizing all of the dads around the country. When it comes to football, many people see their dad’s love of the game as the inspiration for why they love the game.

Or a team. Like, I don’t know, let’s randomly pick...the Miami Dolphins. Wow. What a lucky chance that I would randomly pick the Dolphins. For, you see, we have The Phinsider Store full of Dolphins things that could make a great gift.

Was your dad the Dolphins fan that passed the love for the team to you? Here is your chance to say thank you. Using our store, we are highlighting some great Father’s Day gift ideas. Check them out, make sure you remember your dad, and get something to represent that aqua and orange.

Aloha, Miami, $28

BreakingT

Buy Here

Miami Mountaineer T-shirt, $28

BreakingT

Buy Here

Tua Tagovailoa Nike Jersey, $100

Fanatics

Buy Here

Tua Tagovailoa Nike Alternate Game Jersey, $100

Fanatics

Buy Here

Tua Tagovailoa Nike Vapor Jersey, $150

Fanatics

Buy Here

Tua Tagovailoa Nike 2nd Alternate Game Jersey - White, $100

Fanatics

Buy Here

Tua Tagovailoa Nike T-shirt, $35

Fanatics

Buy Here

Tua Tagovailoa Nike T-shirt, $35

Fanatics

Buy Here

Tua Tagovailoa Nike T-shirt, $35

Fanatics

Buy Here

Tua Tagovailoa Fanatics Authentic Autographed White Panel Football, $170

Fanatics

Nike Early Season Performance Polo, $56

Fanatics

Buy Here

Dolphins FOCO Face Covering (Size Small) 3-Pack, $25

Fanatics

Nike Sideline Practice Performance Pants, $56

Fanatics

Buy Here

Nike Sideline Elite Hybrid Full-Zip Jacket, $75

Fanatics

Buy Here

Nike Fan Gear Element Performance Half-Zip Pullover Jacket, $52

Fanatics

Buy Here

Beer Caddy Cooler Tote, $40

Fanatics

Buy Here

Groove Life Original Ring, $29

Fanatics

Buy Here

Affinity Bands Debossed Silicone Airpods Pro Case Cover, $19

Fanatics

Buy Here

