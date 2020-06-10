Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 06/10/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what in your opinion as it relates to Miami Dolphins tightend Mike Gesicki’s ceiling in the NFL? Last season, in his second season in the league, Gesicki had a bit of a break out season for himself. During Mike’s first season with the Dolphins he has fairly pedestrian numbers with 22 receptions for 202 yards and no touchdowns. This past season he more than doubled those numbers with 51 receptions for 570 yards and 5 touchdowns.

One thing that may have helped his numbers on the season is that many of his receptions were on broken plays were quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had to scramble and improvise. This at least shows Gesicki’s ability to recognize when the play has broken down and the fact that he needs to get himself open to give his quarterback a target. How many years have we sat and watched our quarterbacks run for their lives because no one was open? Another thing that may have helped his numbers is that he worked from slot more than any other tightend in the NFL going back 8 years to Tony Gonzalez. So on those plays Gesicki is basically a giant wide-out for the Dolphins.

So what do you think his future holds? Will he flash in his second year like we have seen far too many players do only to fizzle out and eventually vanish from the roster or will he go on to have either a very good to great career? Give us your thoughts below.