Report: NFL considering shortened preseason for 2020 season

As the world slowly recovers from Covid-19, professional sports are starting to devise a plan for these unprecedented times. A few days ago, we mentioned that the NFL and NFLPA were in talks to allow rookies and free agents into team facilities, sooner rather than later to prepare for the 2020 season.

Now, it appears the league is also discussing another significant factor for the 2020 season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFLPA are currently discussing whether or not to shorten the 2020 season.

The NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason, per sources.



Nothing finalized or imminent, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games, rather than four. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

For fans, the shortened preseason is good news, as it could protect key players from having to endure the same type of beating they usually would in a four-game preseason. This means that players should remain healthier and more focused for the 2020 season.

On the other hand, this is extremely unfortunate for many players currently on the roster bubble. As we saw in 2020, Miami’s roster was constructed by a handful of players that earned their roster spot in August.

As Pelissero notes, shortening the preseason “would allow for a longer “ramp-up” period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc”

Nothing is official, and the situation remains fluid. But for the season to go on without a hitch, it might be in the league’s best interest to shorten the preseason, allowing the league to prepare for the uncertainty which surrounds the 2020 season.