Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Long-time Patriots assistant Brad Seely announces retirement from coaching - Pats Pulpit

Seely spent 10 years in New England.





Ideas on Restructuring the NFL - Gang Green Nation

The NFL has not realigned since the Houston Texans entered as the 32nd franchise in 2002.

The format the league developed struck a nice balance between geography and preserving existing rivalries....





Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame candidate: RB Fred Jackson - Buffalo Rumblings

A beloved Bill out of DIII Coe College

AFC NORTH:

RB J.K. Dobbins could be a fantasy football steal - Baltimore Beatdown

When the Baltimore Ravens drafted RB J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, many, myself included, questioned using the 55th pick on such a devalued position.





The Steelers should reconsider contract extensions this offseason - Behind the Steel Curtain

With major concerns over the loss of revenue due to possible ticket limitations, the 2021 salary cap could look much different than expected





Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow faces uphill battle during rookie season based on the data - Cincy Jungle

Succeeding as a rookie quarterback is hard, no matter how great you were in college. What should we reasonably expect from Joe Burrow this upcoming season?





Worst Coaching Decisions of the Cleveland Browns: Part 3 - Dawgs By Nature

Two Hall of Fame coaches round out the list

AFC SOUTH:

2020 NFL Free Agency: Should the Texans Bring In Aqib Talib? - Battle Red Blog

Veteran cornerbacks with Super Bowl rings are hard to come by.





NFL: ESPN mocks four round fantasy draft for the Tennessee Titans - Music City Miracles

An interesting exercise.





Black Lives Matter: Jaguars send powerful message through march - Big Cat Country

As one of the most moving acts an NFL organization has taken part of, the Jaguars have set the tone for the rest of the league.





Colts Are Among the NFL’s Teams Traveling the Fewest Miles During the 2020 Season - Stampede Blue

According to CBS Sports’ John Breech, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL’s teams that will be traveling the fewest miles as part of their 2020 regular season schedule—as the boys in Horseshoe...

AFC WEST:

Film Study: Drew Lock’s 2020 Improvement - Mile High Report

Alex Rollins breaks down Drew Lock’s final five games of 2020.





Chargers WR Reche Caldwell death: Ambushed by robbers at his home - Bolts From The Blue

The 2002 second round pick was 41





Raiders: Marcus Mariota or Derek Carr could be highest-paid backup QB - Silver And Black Pride

The Raiders have invested in two QBs for next season and that at least gives them options





Two potential surprises for the 2020 Chiefs — one good and one bad - Arrowhead Pride

The weekly mailbag edition of our AP Laboratory podcast is here!

NFC EAST:

Wayne Gallman faces fight to maintain New York Giants’ roster spot - Big Blue View

Callman’s role has been decreasing





8 Eagles players who could bounce back in 2020 - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia is counting on some key resurgences.





A pair of Cowboys on each side of the ball that can help take the team to the next level - Blogging The Boys

Four players to keep an eye on for the Cowboys.





Can Steven Sims be the next Tyreek Hill? - Hogs Haven

This offseason, Redskins’ wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. has been working out with famed WR trainer David Robinson to hone his craft. Robinson is one of the foremost wide receiver coaches out...

NFC NORTH:

Writing is on the wall for these five veteran Packers after the team’s offseason moves - Acme Packing Company

A first-round quarterback addition is bad news for one returning veteran.





Analyst: Matthew Stafford is the best longshot MVP candidate for 2020 season - Pride Of Detroit

Could this finally be the year Stafford earns some national praise?





Foles’ odds on being named the starter continue to grow - Windy City Gridiron

The gap continues to widen from odds-makers in regards to who will start at quarterback for the Bears in 2020.





Dalvin Cook to sit out of team activities until he receives a “reasonable” deal - Daily Norseman

What’s "reasonable?" I think we’re going to find out.

NFC SOUTH:

[VIDEO] Top 10 Saints draft day steals in Sean Payton Era - Canal Street Chronicles

Who makes the list? Watch and find out.





Grady Jarrett has a strong chance of finishing 2020 top 10 all-time in sacks for the Falcons - The Falcoholic

Yet another statement of the lack of pass rushing punch for this Falcons team, but also a good look for Jarrett.





Carolina Panthers cut sponsorship ties with CPI Security - Cat Scratch Reader

The announcement comes after CPI’s CEO made insensitive comments in an email since made public.





Bucs need to pass the ball more on 3rd-and-short in 2020 - Bucs Nation

Fortunately, Tom Brady is now on board the pirate ship.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Daniel Jeremiah beleives Kittle’s new annual salary could be ‘closer to’ $20 million - Niners Nation

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discussed what San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s contract extension would look like. The two start by comparing Kittle’s numbers to Austin...





DeAndre Hopkins is part of NFL All-Analytics Team - Revenge of the Birds

Analytics have become a large part of the debate about player ability and rankings in the NFL.

Long a behind the scenes type of work, Pro Football Focus and Football Outsiders have steered the...





Seattle Seahawks officially sign rookie WR Freddie Swain - Field Gulls

It’s high time for some actual football news, and the Seattle Seahawks now have another member of their eight-player draft class under contract.





Rams news: Gil Brandt makes statement about offensive linemen - Turf Show Times

Hall of Famer is bullish on maligned unit