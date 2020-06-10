Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Long-time Patriots assistant Brad Seely announces retirement from coaching - Pats Pulpit
Seely spent 10 years in New England.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Ideas on Restructuring the NFL - Gang Green Nation
The NFL has not realigned since the Houston Texans entered as the 32nd franchise in 2002.
The format the league developed struck a nice balance between geography and preserving existing rivalries....
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame candidate: RB Fred Jackson - Buffalo Rumblings
A beloved Bill out of DIII Coe College
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
RB J.K. Dobbins could be a fantasy football steal - Baltimore Beatdown
When the Baltimore Ravens drafted RB J.K. Dobbins out of Ohio State in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, many, myself included, questioned using the 55th pick on such a devalued position.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers should reconsider contract extensions this offseason - Behind the Steel Curtain
With major concerns over the loss of revenue due to possible ticket limitations, the 2021 salary cap could look much different than expected
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow faces uphill battle during rookie season based on the data - Cincy Jungle
Succeeding as a rookie quarterback is hard, no matter how great you were in college. What should we reasonably expect from Joe Burrow this upcoming season?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Worst Coaching Decisions of the Cleveland Browns: Part 3 - Dawgs By Nature
Two Hall of Fame coaches round out the list
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2020 NFL Free Agency: Should the Texans Bring In Aqib Talib? - Battle Red Blog
Veteran cornerbacks with Super Bowl rings are hard to come by.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
NFL: ESPN mocks four round fantasy draft for the Tennessee Titans - Music City Miracles
An interesting exercise.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Black Lives Matter: Jaguars send powerful message through march - Big Cat Country
As one of the most moving acts an NFL organization has taken part of, the Jaguars have set the tone for the rest of the league.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Are Among the NFL’s Teams Traveling the Fewest Miles During the 2020 Season - Stampede Blue
According to CBS Sports’ John Breech, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL’s teams that will be traveling the fewest miles as part of their 2020 regular season schedule—as the boys in Horseshoe...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Film Study: Drew Lock’s 2020 Improvement - Mile High Report
Alex Rollins breaks down Drew Lock’s final five games of 2020.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers WR Reche Caldwell death: Ambushed by robbers at his home - Bolts From The Blue
The 2002 second round pick was 41
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders: Marcus Mariota or Derek Carr could be highest-paid backup QB - Silver And Black Pride
The Raiders have invested in two QBs for next season and that at least gives them options
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Two potential surprises for the 2020 Chiefs — one good and one bad - Arrowhead Pride
The weekly mailbag edition of our AP Laboratory podcast is here!
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Wayne Gallman faces fight to maintain New York Giants’ roster spot - Big Blue View
Callman’s role has been decreasing
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
8 Eagles players who could bounce back in 2020 - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia is counting on some key resurgences.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
A pair of Cowboys on each side of the ball that can help take the team to the next level - Blogging The Boys
Four players to keep an eye on for the Cowboys.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Can Steven Sims be the next Tyreek Hill? - Hogs Haven
This offseason, Redskins’ wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. has been working out with famed WR trainer David Robinson to hone his craft. Robinson is one of the foremost wide receiver coaches out...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Writing is on the wall for these five veteran Packers after the team’s offseason moves - Acme Packing Company
A first-round quarterback addition is bad news for one returning veteran.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Analyst: Matthew Stafford is the best longshot MVP candidate for 2020 season - Pride Of Detroit
Could this finally be the year Stafford earns some national praise?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Foles’ odds on being named the starter continue to grow - Windy City Gridiron
The gap continues to widen from odds-makers in regards to who will start at quarterback for the Bears in 2020.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Dalvin Cook to sit out of team activities until he receives a “reasonable” deal - Daily Norseman
What’s "reasonable?" I think we’re going to find out.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
[VIDEO] Top 10 Saints draft day steals in Sean Payton Era - Canal Street Chronicles
Who makes the list? Watch and find out.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Grady Jarrett has a strong chance of finishing 2020 top 10 all-time in sacks for the Falcons - The Falcoholic
Yet another statement of the lack of pass rushing punch for this Falcons team, but also a good look for Jarrett.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers cut sponsorship ties with CPI Security - Cat Scratch Reader
The announcement comes after CPI’s CEO made insensitive comments in an email since made public.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs need to pass the ball more on 3rd-and-short in 2020 - Bucs Nation
Fortunately, Tom Brady is now on board the pirate ship.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Daniel Jeremiah beleives Kittle’s new annual salary could be ‘closer to’ $20 million - Niners Nation
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discussed what San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s contract extension would look like. The two start by comparing Kittle’s numbers to Austin...
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
DeAndre Hopkins is part of NFL All-Analytics Team - Revenge of the Birds
Analytics have become a large part of the debate about player ability and rankings in the NFL.
Long a behind the scenes type of work, Pro Football Focus and Football Outsiders have steered the...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks officially sign rookie WR Freddie Swain - Field Gulls
It’s high time for some actual football news, and the Seattle Seahawks now have another member of their eight-player draft class under contract.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams news: Gil Brandt makes statement about offensive linemen - Turf Show Times
Hall of Famer is bullish on maligned unit