Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/09/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is back to a question about the quarterbacks. At least we will not have to endure all the this versus that quarterback posts any longer. Well someday probably again but for now, no. Now that we know it’s Tua Tagovailoa the team has some new decisions to make. So assuming that Tua is honestly ready to roll and can at the very least full on compete in camp do he Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen have a full on open competition? Doe’s the team even care to see what Rosen still has? Do we try and retain his rights and make him some sort of long term back up? Would he be open to this or does he still believe that he has the ability to be a starter in the NFL?

My personal belief is that Fitz kicks off the season and the rest is up in the air. If Fitz goes on a magical run with this super young team how do you pull him? Additionally you just spent a high draft pick on Tua so why rush what does not need to be rushed? His one big question mark has been his health so having a year where he can work with the team every day, practice every day, learn the NFL way and our playbook while never having to take any real hits and allow him to be as healthy as humanly possible before throwing him to the wolves seems like a smart move with your investment. I would also like to see if Rosen does have something. What if he beats out Fitz and the team want’s to start him in game one? What if he actually succeeds this time around with what clearly appears to be a better offensive line than he has ever played behind in the NFL?

If the whole point of the NFL is to be the best you can be with the best players you can accumulate, especially at the most important position on the field, quarterback, how do you not at least find out what Rosen is for sure? I for one, just because it’s what’s best for the team, would love to see Rosen beat out Fitz in the pre-season and then ball out while we allow Tua to rest and learn. Worst case is that the two “kids” can fight it out the next off season for the starting position. If all things are equal Tua probably wins that competition easy if for no other reason than the investment, a first rounder, is much more than the team has invested in Rosen but what is a quarterback that proves he’s a quality starting quarterback at the NFL level and still very young worth? My guess is that the second rounder that we invested in Rosen could easily be converted to a first plus easily. This is of course best case situation for all three players and the franchise. As old as Fitz is if one of the kiddo’s takes over the reigns I would be more than happy giving the guy a 3-4 year deal as a backup if he’s not also looking to be a starters somewhere by then.

So what are your takes? How do you want to see all of this managed and hopefully work out in the long run?

